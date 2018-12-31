It's time to grab a confetti popper and put your party hat on, because New Year's Eve is here. While you and your friends are getting ready for this evening's festivities, the one thing you haven't waited until the last-minute to pick out is your outfit. You've browsed through the many holiday sales racks, and found the perfect glittery dress or velvet jumpsuit. As excited as you are for the ball to drop in Times Square, and to kiss your crush at midnight, you can't wait to post a few pictures with clever New Year's outfit captions when you're glammed up and ready to go.

Posting a picture is one of the top priorities on your agenda, right next to toasting to 2019 and dancing the night away. You may snap a selfie with your girlfriends, all decked out in glittery attire, or maybe you'll post a dancing candid that perfectly showcases your stunning ensemble. Either way, a picture is necessary, and once you've found the best one to share, you'll want some captions ready to use.

With the countdown near, you shouldn't have to take any time away from celebrating by coming up with your own caption. I've collected these 25 quotes that'll pair perfectly with any outfit picture you post.

1. "Life is a party, dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn

2. "Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn." — Orson Welles

3. "I want my outfit to match my mood." — Dakota Johnson

4. "Be a sequined dress in a sea of LBDs."

5. "Always dress like it's the best day of your life."

6. "I've decided to finish off the year in style."

7. "Sparkle, babe."

8. "Heading into the new year sparkling from head to toe."

9. "This Cinderella can't wait for midnight."

10. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." — Coco Chanel

11. "You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it." — Edith Head

12. "There's no such thing as too much sparkle on New Year's Eve."

13. "Ready to be covered in confetti."

14. "I plan on wearing this outfit for the rest of the year."

15. "Dress for the year you want."

16. "May this year shine as bright as the sequins on my dress."

17. "Surround yourself with people who shine as bright as you."

18. "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

19. "New year, same me — because I'm already freakin' fabulous."

20. "Wishing you a new year as sparkly as my dress."

21. "No 'new year, new me' here. I plan on being the same fabulous self as always."

22. "Saving my best outfit for last."

23. "As long as I can dance in it, I'm happy."

24. "Oh my my, oh hell yes. You got to put on that party dress." — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Mary Jane's Last Dance"

25. "I dressed to match all the glitter that will be thrown around at midnight."