As soon as the first New Year's Eve invite arrives, I'm prepped and ready for the fun to begin. I've had my eye on every sparkly dress in the mall, and of course, the perfect pair of heels to match. I didn't always used to love New Year's Eve, but something about hanging with my crew, dancing the night away, and having an excuse to glam it up is why I love it now. When you and your squad are getting ready for the party to begin, don't forget to snap a selfie, and post it up with some clever captions for New Year's Eve.

The whole evening is like trying to cram in as much fun as you possibly can to bid farewell to the current year, and ring in the new one in style. Along with getting ready with your BFFs, you plan on busting moves on the dance floor, taking a Boomerang in the confetti showers, and popping champagne for a sweet toast. With all of the fun there is to be had, you won't have much time to come up with a clever caption on your own. Instead, just plug away any of these 34 quotes, so you can get right back to celebrating before the big countdown begins.

1. "Always and forever my New Year's kiss."

2. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

3. "There's no such thing as too much sparkle on New Year's Eve."

4. "My new year's resolution? I'll probably keep it at 1280 x 1024 like always. Thanks for asking."

5. "Not wishing. Not hoping. This year, I'm making sh*t happen."

6. "I haven't been this excited about a new year since last year."

7. "Happy mew year from me and my cat."

8. "Here's a toast to a happy brew beer."

9. "I haven't taken a selfie since last year."

10. "New year, new meh."

11. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other."

12. "I'll remember this year like it was yesterday."

13. "Sip sip hooray."

14. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

15. "Glitter is always an option."

16. "When in doubt, just add glitter."

17. "No need to look for your midnight kiss. I'm right here."

18. "Hello, new year. I'll meet you on the dance floor."

19. "Make it count, meet me at the clock." — Titanic

20. "Pop goes the new year."

21. "My New Year's resolution is to be more awesome than last year."

22. "Finish your year sparkling."

23. "Hello, new year. Bring it."

24. "Page one of 365."

25. "Carpe the heck out of this diem."

26. "I trust the next chapter, because I know the author."

27. "Sip me baby one more time."

28. "Cheers to a few months of accidentally writing the wrong year down."

29. "I'll only laugh at the first person to make an 'I haven't *blank* since last year' joke."

30. "Pop. Fizz. Clink."

31. "Happy new year of making memories with me."

32. "Out with the old, in with the new. May you be happy the whole year through."

33. "New Year, same me — because I'm already pretty fabulous."

34. "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna, The Incredibles