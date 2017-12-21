Along with party plans and popping champagne with your mains, your New Year's Eve outfit is important AF. A party is a celebratory staple, but the party dress is where it's at. Close off the year and ring in a new one by making a sleigh-worthy fashion statement. Whether you go for something classic like a black dress, or an all-around sparkly ‘fit, you know you can’t wait to put on your New Year's Eve outfit. Make the moment last longer and ensure everyone gets a good look at your rockin' ensemble by taking a stunning photo. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without some Instagram captions for your New Year's dress pic.

People always say, "Take a picture, it'll last longer," and it’s true. By taking a NYE outfit selfie, your look will live on well into the new year and beyond. Don’t delay getting that pic on social media the night of. Simply use any of these 32 Instagram captions I've assembled them just for you. You'll be too glam to give a damn, anyway. Just like the new year, you are coming in hot and ready to take on whatever comes your way. It's out with the old, and in with the fab.

Shutterstock

1. "Good shoes take you good places."

2. "Who needs NYE fireworks when you can shine bright yourself?"

3. "I dress to impress myself." — Kanye West

4. “I don’t do fashion. I am fashion." — Coco Chanel

5. "Sleighing this mirror selfie."

6. "Stay focused and extra sparkly."

7. "There's no such thing as sparkling too much."

8. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

9. "Here’s to twirling into the new year.”

10. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

11. "I want everyone to look at me the way I look at NYE fireworks."

12. "New Year’s resolution: Sleigh.”

13. "I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress." — Beyoncé, "Formation"

14. "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "I wanted to make sure I looked nice when I met the new year."

16. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

17. "Walking into 2020 like...”

18. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."

Shutterstock

19. "My only rule: wear something you can dance in."

20. "I decided to wear my favorite dress. It’s called confidence.”

21. "All dressed up with a whole year to go!”

22. "Dress for the year you want.”

23. "My New Year’s resolution is to feel this fab every day.”

24. "Here’s day one of 365 awesome lewks.”

25. "Eat glitter for breakfast and shine all day."

26. "Always dress like it's the best day of your life."

27. "I know love at first sight, because it’s what I felt when I saw this dress in the store window.”

28. "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." — Oscar Wilde

29. "I must be magical, because I didn’t need a fairy godmother to put this look together.”

30. "Hello, my middle name is ‘dressed to impress.’ What’s yours?”

31. "You can find me in the fashion magazines.”

32. "I just wanted to outshine the ball dropping in Times Square."