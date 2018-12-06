34 Clever Captions For New Year's Eve & Wrapping Up The Year Sparkling

As soon as the first New Year's Eve invite arrives, you’re prepped and ready for the fun to begin. You’ve had your eye on a gorgeous sparkly dress, and of course, the perfect pair of heels to match. There’s just something about hanging with your loved ones, toasting champagne, and having an excuse to glam it up that makes you want to celebrate all night long. Though, before the party even begins, you and your squad need to snap a selfie while you’re getting ready and post it with one of these clever captions for New Year's Eve.

The objective of NYE is to cram in as much fun as possible so you can bid a proper farewell to the current year, and ensure you’re ringing in the new one in style. Along with getting ready with your BFFs, you plan on busting moves on the dance floor, taking a Boomerang in the confetti showers, and popping champagne for a sweet toast. With much fun to be had, you may not have a lot of time to come up with a clever caption on your own. Instead, plug away any of these 34 quotes so you can get right back to celebrating before the big countdown begins.

Shutterstock

1. "Always and forever my New Year's kiss."

2. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

3. "There's no such thing as too much sparkle on New Year's Eve."

4. "My new year's resolution? I'll probably keep it at 1280 x 1024 like always. Thanks for asking."

5. "Not wishing. Not hoping. This year, I'm making sh*t happen."

6. "I haven't been this excited about a new year since last year."

7. "Happy Meow Year from me and my cat."

8. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

9. "I haven't taken a selfie since last year."

10. "Wrapped up this year in a pretty bow.”

11. "Sparkling into the new year like…”

12. "I'll remember this year like it was yesterday."

13. "Writing bad Instagram captions was SO last year.”

14. "She’s bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

15. "Glitter is always an option."

16. "When in doubt, just add more glitter."

Shutterstock

17. "No need to look for your midnight kiss. I'm right here."

18. "Hello, new year. I'll meet you on the dance floor."

19. "Make it count, meet me at the clock." — Titanic

20. "Pop goes the new year."

21. "My New Year's resolution is to be more awesome than last year."

22. "Finish your year sparkling."

23. "Hello, new year. Bring it."

24. "Page one of 365."

25. "Carpe the heck out of this diem."

26. "I trust the next chapter, because I know the author."

27. "I wanted to look good when I met the new year for the first time.”

28. "Cheers to a few months of accidentally writing the wrong year down."

29. "I'll only laugh at the first person to make an 'I haven't *blank* since last year’ joke."

30. "Times Square is the only thing allowed to drop the ball this year.”

31. "Happy new year of making memories with me."

32. "Out with the old, in with the new. May you be happy the whole year through."

33. "New Year, same me — because I'm already pretty fabulous."

34."I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna, The Incredibles