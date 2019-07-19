25 Cute Sister Captions For Instagram, Because She's Everything & More

OK, so you and your sister just snapped the cutest picture together. You can't wait to post it on the 'Gram for everyone to see, but you're stuck on the caption. There are so many wonderful things you'd want to say to express how much she's the PB to your J, that if it were up to you, you'd end up writing a whole novel. You know none of your friends are going to stop to read that, which is why you need some cute sister captions for Instagram to use when you want something sweet and to the point.

Let's face it — your sister is your BFF. Though, she's so much more than the textbook definition of best friend. You've been paired together since you were kids, and have gone on many great adventures together over the years. You have what feels like a million inside jokes, and whenever the nostalgia hits hard, she's the first person you text. You may not live under the same roof anymore, but you still talk all the time in your sister group chat. Whenever you are finally reunited, one of the first things on the agenda is to get a selfie together.

There's no doubt about it — a pic that cute needs to be shared. When the time comes to put in a caption, just use any of these 25 adorable quotes about sisters. They'll be sure to convey just how much she means to you, no other explanation needed.

1. "There is no better friend that a sister, and there is no better sister than you."

2. "She's the Mary-Kate to my Ashley."

3. "Our roots say we're sister, but our hearts say we're friends."

4. "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden."

5. "Sisters? Nah, we're best friends."

6. "The PB to my J."

7. "Making memories with you has always been my favorite thing to do."

8. "Sisters like you are diamonds. They sparkle, and they truly are a girl's best friend."

9. "Side by side, or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart."

10. "You are hands-down my favorite person of all time."

11. "You're my Nemo. If you get lost in the great, big ocean, I'll just keep swimming to find you."

12. "Sisters share childhood memories, and grown up dreams."

13. "My sister will understand me even if I say just half a word."

14. "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends."

15. "Everything I am, my sister helped me to be."

16. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me."

17. "BTBFF: Born together best friends forever."

18. "In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips."

19. "A sister a day keeps the boredom away."

20. "We don't need words, because we have perfected our own secret language."

21. "Sometimes, miracles come in pairs."

22. "You're my person." — Grey's Anatomy

23. "I can't keep calm, I miss my sister."

24. "A good friend knows all of yours best stories, but a sister was there to witness them."

25. "A little sister time is good for the soul."