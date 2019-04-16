30 Captions For Your Sister's Wedding, When She's No Longer A Miss, But Always Your Sis

Being a bridesmaid is so exciting, but when the bride-to-be is your sister, that's when things are taken to a whole new level. You love your sister endlessly; she's been your best friend since Day 1 and you’ve done everything together. The next big adventure is a happily ever after, so you really want to make sure everything goes smoothly. Along the way, you'll have sisterly fun at the bachelorette party and through the whole planning process, which is why you need captions for your sister's wedding to document all the memories.

From the shower to the reception, you'll be in charge of taking lots of pictures and videos. When the time comes to draft up the perfect caption to show how much you love your sis, you may have writer’s block. Since you’re saving up your best material of fave anecdotes and inside jokes for the maid of honor speech, it’s totally understandable that you would need some help with the ‘Gram. That’s when these 30 wedding captions for Instagram come in handy. They’re perfect for sister selfies on the dance floor and everything in between. The sister wedding quotes we curated below range from sweet to clever, so choose one that fits whatever wedding moment you’re looking to share.

"No longer a miss, but always my sis." "Taking my MOH duties very seriously." "Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart." "Sister of the bride." "I'm surprised I'm not on your wedding registry, because being related to me is really the only gift you need." "Today, I not only get to watch my sister get married, but I gain another family member, too. It's a win-win for me." "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you. Congrats on your wedding." "I am your maid of honor today, but your sister forever." "My sister gets married today, and I get to eat cake. #FeelingBlessed." "Wishing love, laughter, and happily ever after for my sister." "Adding wife to your list after sister, best friend, and the PB to my J." "I'm not crying. You're crying." "I can’t keep calm. My sister’s getting married." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "I know that you'll be the most amazing wife, because you're already the greatest sister." "Just remember to love your spouse, but not as much as you love your sister." "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever. I can't wait to celebrate your big day." "It seems like just yesterday we were playing 'house' in the backyard, and now you get to do it IRL." "Hey sis, can I borrow your dress?" "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden." "Sis, your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow." "As Bill and Ted said, 'Be excellent to each other,' and 'Party on, dudes!’" "Today, my family just got bigger, and I cannot be more excited." “Hey you, take care of my sister.” “The cake and I are both in tiers.” “Hey sis, eat, drink, and be married.” “I’m just going along for the bride.” “My sister likes to look on the bride side of life.” “I can’t wait to ugly cry at my sister’s wedding.” “May your wedding day be just like you: Perfect!”