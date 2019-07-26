Your sister is the absolute best person in your life. She's your best friend, confidante, and favorite family member all rolled into one. The two of you are peas in a pod, PB&J, rice and soy sauce, and every other great combo in the world. You love her more than anything, and obviously, you love taking pictures with her, so you'll definitely need captions for sister selfies, because the two of you are fire together [insert way too many flame emojis here].

The two of you are used to taking pictures for each other — you are each others' best Instagram photographer, after all — but taking pictures with each other is a whole different ball game. You may both have your favorite angles and poses, so you know that the world (and your respective social media followings) totally isn't ready for all the stunning selfies you're bound to take together. Whether you rock a duck face or the two of you have perfected your smize, each of your selfies are bound to take your Instagram feeds by storm.

So whip out your cell phone camera, get in front of a ring light, dab on some highlighter, and get ready for you and your sis to take some glowing pics together.

1. "Hey mister, she's my sister." — "La Vie Boheme" from RENT

2. "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends."

3. "The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." — Cali Rae Turner

4. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me."

5. "There is no better friend that a sister, and there is no better sister than you."

6. "BTBFF: Born together, best friends forever."

7. "You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you..." — George R.R. Martin

8. "In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips."

9. "Sending this selfie to NASA, because we're stars."

10. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." — Isadora James

11. "She's the Mary-Kate to my Ashley."

12. "A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves – a special kind of double." — Toni Morrison

13. "The PB to my J."

14. "The world can't handle this much [flame emoji] in one pic."

15. "Sisters? Nah, we're best friends."

16. "Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other." — Carol Saline

17. "Making memories with you has always been my favorite thing to do."

18. "Sisters share childhood memories and grown-up dreams."

19. "Side by side, or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart."

20. "Our roots say we're sisters, our hearts say we're friends."

21. "You are hands-down my favorite person of all time."

22. "I smile because you're my sister, I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it."

23. "You're my Nemo. If you get lost in the great, big ocean, I'll just keep swimming to find you."

24. "Sis, you're dino-mite. You're rex-ceptional. You're the (tricera)tops. I love you so much."

25. "My sister will understand me even if I say just half a word."

26. "Sisters like you are diamonds. They sparkle, and they truly are a girl's best friend."