41 Captions For Your Bestie's Wedding Day To Kick Off Her Happily Ever After

For as long as you can remember, your best friend has been your rock. Whether she's been by your side basically since day one, or you met along the way, she's gone through the ups and downs of life with you. You've had your fights and your apologies; you've tried new foods and drinks together; you've shared clothes and jewelry. Your friendship has sustained curveballs like friend group drama, breakups, and sucky jobs. Now, your friendship is experiencing another major moment: your best friend’s wedding day. As much as you're extremely excited to celebrate her big day, you also want to make sure to capture every moment with the perfect wedding Instagram captions. As her bestie, you want to make sure all the moments from her fairy tale day are memorialized — right down to all of the perfect Instagram captions for your best friend's wedding.

For your best friend’s wedding, you want to make sure everything goes smoothly. Needless to say, when you've finally got a moment to breathe between adjusting your BFF’s train and talking to the guests, don't forget to post a few pics with the happy couple or some selfies with your bestie along with some best friend wedding quotes. From all the bridesmaids getting ready together and toasting with champagne before the ceremony, to letting loose on the dance floor together, there are so many special memories you’ll want to document with some wedding Instagram captions.

It’s a day filled with mixed emotions, for sure. Your bestie may be getting a new partner, but that just means there’s even more love to go around and more memories to make together. If you can’t quite find the right words, one of these wedding Instagram captions will perfectly fit your best friend's wedding day, whether you post the photos on the ‘Gram or you write them in a keepsake scrapbook.

Ol'ga Efimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

"Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." "Damn right, they put a ring on it!" "Nothing fancy, just love." "Love is meant to be an adventure." — Gordon B. Hinckley "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." "My best friend is a bride!" "Together is a beautiful place to be." "Once in a lifetime, you meet someone who changes everything." "The hangover only lasts a day, but the memories last a lifetime." "When 'yes' means 'forever'." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "It's been an emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers." "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock "And so the adventure begins." "They've decided on forever." "Two less fish in the sea." "'How do you spell love?' said Piglet. 'You don't spell it, you feel it,' said Pooh." — Winnie the Pooh "To have and to hold." "If her SO thinks this means less BFF time, they’re wrong." "Let all that you do be done in love." — 1 Corinthians 16:14 "It's not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J.M. Laurence "Friends by heart and sisters by soul." "Pop the Champagne, she's changing her last name." "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer “They go together like cupcakes and frosting." "Bride squad." "Bridesmaid for a day, best friend for life." "People come and people go. The best will stay." "A good friend knows all your best stories. A best friend has lived them with you." “Thanks for being my unbiological sister." "Confetti here, Champagne there, love everywhere." "May your life together be full of love, and may your love be full of life." “You love him, and I love you.” “A sweet ending to a new beginning.” “Raising a glass to my favorite couple.” “She found her lobster.” “She took my breath away today.” “And it was happily ever after.” “Love always wins.”