25 Captions For When Your Friend Gets Engaged That Are Way More Than Just "Congrats"

A big congratulations is in order, because your friend just got engaged. After you get over the initial excitement, squealing, and jumping up and down, it's time to shower your bestie with all the love. The best way to show how stoked you are is by posting a selfie of you two together, and using captions for when your friend gets engaged to wish the couple the very best.

This is the moment you've been talking about for years. You might have even placed bets at your weekly squad brunch on when it would happen, and now, it has. You can't wait to dive into your Pinterest boards and help out with the wedding planning and bachelorette party duties. But before you get ahead of yourself, you want to say, "congrats" in a special way.

Go through your phone and pick out all the best pics of you and your friend together, along with their SO. Luckily, Instagram allows you to choose up to 10 photos, but the caption is where things get a little tricky. You have so much you want to say, and a simple "congrats to my bestie" falls kind of flat. Don't worry, because I have these 25 captions for you to use. That way, you can get right back to toasting to the happy couple, and dancing around the room with your friend.

1. "I'm so happy for you and your new ring. I mean fiancé."

2. "And so, your adventure begins my dear friend."

3. "Someone pop the champagne, because my friend's changing her last name."

4. "My friend's now engaged AF."

5. "I can't keep calm. My best friend just got engaged!"

6. "Congrats, I've never seen a couple more deserving of the title MFEO than you two."

7. "You're the only person I'm OK with sharing my BFF with."

8. "Congrats, my friend. Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

9. "I'm so happy for you two... and the thought of wedding cake in my future."

10. "My best friend is going to be a bride!"

11. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

12. "Adding 'bride squad' to my resume today."

13. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

14. "May your life together be full of love, and may your love be full of life."

15. "Feyoncé.'"

16. "I knew your fiancé was smart."

17. "You're getting a husband/wife. I'm getting a party. It's happily ever after for everyone involved."

18. "Love doesn’t make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

19. "Look at you, getting all married and sh*t."

20. "Damn right, he/she put a ring on it!"

21. "You both make me believe in Disney movies."

22. "I still remember when you first had a crush on each other. What a fun journey this has been."

23. "Congrats on finding someone who is just as wonderful as you."

24. "You're going to be the cutest old couple."

25. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep, because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss