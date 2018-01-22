While spring break might be the ultimate tease before summer, it gives you a taste of the sunshine and all of the good memories the warmer months create. The final countdown until summer break has officially begun. If you're like most high school or college students, and you're flat-out broke, you just might not have the funds to jetset somewhere warm and tropical this year for spring break. And in that case, you'll need some fun staycation ideas for spring break with your number one bestie—your sister.

Don't get me wrong; a good staycation can be good for the soul. But when everyone else and their mother is off living it up in like, Punta Cana, you gotta find some way to deal. Luckily, you have your sister, and while she doesn't have the funds for you and her to head to a tropical beach, she just might be the key to having a killer spring break staycation the both of you will enjoy. The two of you are guaranteed to think of some good staycation ideas for a few days off.

So, when it comes time to kick off spring break, close those mobile apps, gather your things, and get ready to make some quality memories. No one said a staycation couldn't be the break you needed this year, and these seven ideas for staycations will keep you too busy for the FOMO to ever kick in.

01 DIY The Most Bomb Brunch You Can Manage valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images So, maybe you're not getting breakfast in bed at a hotel room or drinking a smoothie out of a literal coconut on the shores of Hawaii. You still have what it takes to make a brunch so good your followers will want to know what restaurant you're at. Prep the supplies and griddles, 'cause we're cooking up something delicious. It's you and your sis, so don't hold back and do it up. Make your favorite dishes and mix it up with a few recipes you've never tried. If you're feeling generous, invite a few hometown friends to join in on the fun. It’d be fun to go vintage shopping for some cute inexpensive dishes. Set the table with flowers for the perfect picture during brunch.

02 Spend The Warmest Day Completely Outside It might not be 80 degrees outside, but chances are, it's a least a bit nicer than it has been for the past few months. Beat those staycation blues and plan an outdoor takeover. Get hiking, hit the lake, or bike your way around the city. The exercise and fresh air will make you forget what you feel like you're missing out on, and it's a chance to dish on all the parts of your sister's life you missed out on while classes were in session. Don’t forget sunscreen, a bottle of water, and a disposable camera for capturing all the memories.

03 Dress Up And Pose For The 'Gram No one said that staying at home had to mean snapping boring Instagram posts. Take your city on and see what it has to offer for backdrops, from scenic cafes to funky graffiti walls. You never know; your normal could be someone else's perfect 'Gram. Pack a few different outfits and switch up being photographer and model with your sister. Vacation or staycation? It won’t even matter, because these snaps are dope. Plandids work best when taken by your main girl, anyway.

04 Go Summer Thrift Shopping Shutterstock It's already spring break at this point, so you better believe summer's right around the corner. This is the perfect time to go all out at the thrift store. Make those high-waisted shorts you've been eyeing for years, and don't forget to scout for the perfect spaghetti strap top. You're in no rush, because your sister has the exact same plan. Once summer rolls around, you will be very grateful. Plus, it’s a great way to shop sustainably. Don’t forget to do a little spring cleaning first—you can bring the clothes you’re getting rid of to these thrift shops, or donate them to a local organization.

05 Make A Bucket List Of Your Childhood Hot Spots And Check Them Off That ice cream shop a few miles from your house? Hit it up. The park you and your sister would race to all summer long? A must. The two of you grew up together making memories, so why not hit up your old stomping grounds and see what's become of them? Stop at your favorite childhood lunch or dinner spot for a real throwback. It's an excuse to get out of the house, and you'll spend a lot more time talking and living in the present than watching Snapchat stories.

06 Lean Into The Nostalgia It's a good idea to pull out your phone and go through the thousands of photos you have stored there, since it’s probably been awhile since you and your sister have gone through all of your photos together. If the two of you are at home, consider heading up to the attic or basement. Sort through all of the gems you can find of the two of you in those old photo albums and scrapbooks. By the end, you'll be so sore from laughing at each other and surrounded by happy memories.