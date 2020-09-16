Your sisters were your first friends, and now, they're your forever friends. You may be texting back and forth on the regular, which is why there's no better time than the present to solidify your favorite crew of humans with one of these group chat names for sisters. You know a chat that's constantly lighting up your phone needs an official name, and it should be a sisters group name that’s something more than just "My Sisters."

Your sister chat is where you laugh at hilarious texts you receive from your parents, plan your holiday trips back home, and share funny memes only your family would understand. It's a special outlet you go to when you just need to vent or spill the tea. Your sisters are always there for you, whether you live long-distance or right down the hall from each other. That's why you need to show your group chat as much love as you have for each other with cute sister group names.

If you're always reminiscing on embarrassing stories from your childhood and laughing at inside jokes, you need a sisters group name that will make you LOL like a quality sister pun. If they're someone you always depend on, you'll want sister team names that shine with familial pride. You can also choose sisterhood group names based on how many of you there are, like "The Fantastic Four" or sister duo names like “My Other Half.” Since you're usually on the same page, picking out a sisters group name is as easy as sending out this list of 90 names to your sisters group and voting on your faves.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

The Sibs My Sister Lining Butter Than Ever Sister Crew You Can't Sip With Us The Kids Table 4 Life Sister, Sister My Sea-Stars Give Me Back My Sweater Sisters Only Family Secrets Inside Besties 4 Life My First Friends The Trio The Three Musketeers Fantastic Four Hanson Sisters Spice Girls The Queen Bees Nacho Average Sisters I Carrot Lot About You Love You From My Head Tomatoes My Butter Halves Hey Soul Sister — Train, "Hey, Soul Sister" Love A Waffle Lot Sister Secrets We Share Clothes All Good In The Sisterhood Don't Mess With Us Tea-rific Sisters My Role Models My Otter Halves Sisters Before Misters Lettuce Chat Everyone Romaine Calm Spill The Beans Souper Sisters My Favorite Human Beans World's Best Sisters Shrimply The Best Llamazing Sisters Berry Best Sisters I Love You S'more Power Puff Girls Gossip Girls Family Bonding Time Purrfect Sisters Apples From The Same Tree We're Not Twins, We're Sisters Good Genes Don't Tell Mom My Cheerleaders My Support Bras Watts Up Sisters We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family" Yoda Best Sisters We Were Mermaid To Be Sisters Family Reunion Stars Let's Start A Band Kind Of A Big Dill Hot Tea Found Here Sister Chats Sister Sesh Same Roots The Avocado To My Toast Sister Connection Sister Club My Witches Let's Taco ‘Bout Family The She To My Nanigans My Other Half The Sissy Space Tree-Mendous Sisters Better Than The Kardashians Whaley Good Sisters Call Me Back Olive My Sisters I Must In-Sis-t This Is A Cry Sis My Tea-Sis We Share Jeans My Oa-Sis My Toe Sis The Golden Girls Sibling Dynasty Sister Act My Sis Squad Birthright Besties Childhood Roommates My Family Heirlooms