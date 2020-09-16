Texting
You need a sisters group name for your group chat with your sister.

Use Any Of These 90 Sister Group Chat Names For Texting Your Butter Halves

Time to upgrade the sis chat.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
GS Visuals/Image Source/Getty Images

Your sisters were your first friends, and now, they're your forever friends. You may be texting back and forth on the regular, which is why there's no better time than the present to solidify your favorite crew of humans with one of these group chat names for sisters. You know a chat that's constantly lighting up your phone needs an official name, and it should be a sisters group name that’s something more than just "My Sisters."

Your sister chat is where you laugh at hilarious texts you receive from your parents, plan your holiday trips back home, and share funny memes only your family would understand. It's a special outlet you go to when you just need to vent or spill the tea. Your sisters are always there for you, whether you live long-distance or right down the hall from each other. That's why you need to show your group chat as much love as you have for each other with cute sister group names.

If you're always reminiscing on embarrassing stories from your childhood and laughing at inside jokes, you need a sisters group name that will make you LOL like a quality sister pun. If they're someone you always depend on, you'll want sister team names that shine with familial pride. You can also choose sisterhood group names based on how many of you there are, like "The Fantastic Four" or sister duo names like “My Other Half.” Since you're usually on the same page, picking out a sisters group name is as easy as sending out this list of 90 names to your sisters group and voting on your faves.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images
  1. The Sibs
  2. My Sister Lining
  3. Butter Than Ever
  4. Sister Crew
  5. You Can't Sip With Us
  6. The Kids Table 4 Life
  7. Sister, Sister
  8. My Sea-Stars
  9. Give Me Back My Sweater
  10. Sisters Only
  11. Family Secrets Inside
  12. Besties 4 Life
  13. My First Friends
  14. The Trio
  15. The Three Musketeers
  16. Fantastic Four
  17. Hanson Sisters
  18. Spice Girls
  19. The Queen Bees
  20. Nacho Average Sisters
  21. I Carrot Lot About You
  22. Love You From My Head Tomatoes
  23. My Butter Halves
  24. Hey Soul Sister — Train, "Hey, Soul Sister"
  25. Love A Waffle Lot
  26. Sister Secrets
  27. We Share Clothes
  28. All Good In The Sisterhood
  29. Don't Mess With Us
  30. Tea-rific Sisters
  31. My Role Models
  32. My Otter Halves
  33. Sisters Before Misters
  34. Lettuce Chat
  35. Everyone Romaine Calm
  36. Spill The Beans
  37. Souper Sisters
  38. My Favorite Human Beans
  39. World's Best Sisters
  40. Shrimply The Best
  41. Llamazing Sisters
  42. Berry Best Sisters
  43. I Love You S'more
  44. Power Puff Girls
  45. Gossip Girls
  46. Family Bonding Time
  47. Purrfect Sisters
  48. Apples From The Same Tree
  49. We're Not Twins, We're Sisters
  50. Good Genes
  51. Don't Tell Mom
  52. My Cheerleaders
  53. My Support Bras
  54. Watts Up Sisters
  55. We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"
  56. Yoda Best Sisters
  57. We Were Mermaid To Be Sisters
  58. Family Reunion Stars
  59. Let's Start A Band
  60. Kind Of A Big Dill
  61. Hot Tea Found Here
  62. Sister Chats
  63. Sister Sesh
  64. Same Roots
  65. The Avocado To My Toast
  66. Sister Connection
  67. Sister Club
  68. My Witches
  69. Let's Taco ‘Bout Family
  70. The She To My Nanigans
  71. My Other Half
  72. The Sissy Space
  73. Tree-Mendous Sisters
  74. Better Than The Kardashians
  75. Whaley Good Sisters
  76. Call Me Back
  77. Olive My Sisters
  78. I Must In-Sis-t
  79. This Is A Cry Sis
  80. My Tea-Sis
  81. We Share Jeans
  82. My Oa-Sis
  83. My Toe Sis
  84. The Golden Girls
  85. Sibling Dynasty
  86. Sister Act
  87. My Sis Squad
  88. Birthright Besties
  89. Childhood Roommates
  90. My Family Heirlooms

This article was originally published on