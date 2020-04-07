Real talk, is there anything more nerve-wracking than a first date? The uncertainty of whether you'll hit it off combined with the desire to make a positive first impression is enough to give even the most confident person some jitters. Having a first date over video chat has both pros and cons in this regard: on one hand, being in your own home may make you feel more comfortable. On the other hand, spotty WiFi and other technical difficulties can make things awk. Fortunately, there are plenty of icebreakers for a Zoom first date that can help you to get — and keep — the conversation going.

First dates over Zoom have become increasingly popular amid the coronavirus outbreak. Slowing the spread of the virus by quarantining and practicing social distancing means embracing a new approach to dating, and that includes getting to know your prospective boo over video chat rather than at a bar. What's great about video chatting is that it's about as close as you can get to a real-life date while sitting in separate places — facial expressions and body language offer more insight into each other's personalities as well as your chemistry together.

One of the biggest stressors that comes with a first date is often figuring out what to talk about, and chatting over Zoom is no different. The idea of an "ice breaker" is to relieve some of the natural tension and facilitate some easy breezy back and forth banter, so it's obviously a super handy tool when you're still getting to know someone new. Not sure where to start? Keep these foolproof ideas in your back pocket for some effortless conversation.

1. What's the last great movie you saw?

2. What was the last concert you went to?

3. If you were to plan your ideal date with me in person from start to finish, what would that entail?

4. Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert?

5. What made you want to get to know me better?

6. Want to give each other a home tour? I'll start.

7. Can I meet your pet? A fur baby's stamp of approval is super important to me.

8. You can only eat at one restaurant for the rest of your life — where would you choose?

9. What was the last thing you bought online?

10. If you were a pro baseball player, what would be your "walk-up" theme song?

11. What are five things you hate that other people tend to love?

12. If you share your most embarrassing childhood hobby, I'll share mine.

13. What's your go-to karaoke song?

14. If you could choose between having a butler, a chauffeur, or a personal chef, which would you choose and why?

15. If you could go back and study a different subject in school, would you? What would you focus on?

16. Would you ever go on a reality show? Which one?

17. If you could cast the movie about your life, who would play you?

18. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

19. What's typically the first thing you do after waking up and the last thing you do before bed?

20. Do you have any tattoos? (If not, ever thought about getting one?)

21. If you could Zoom with any famous person right now, who would it be?

22. What's the weirdest tradition your family has?

23. Would you rather have a rewind button, a pause button, or a fast forward button on your life? (And how would you use it?)

24. If we weren't on Zoom right now, what would you probably be doing?