24 Clever TikTok Bios That'll Make Your Fans & Followers Laugh Out Loud

Did you hear? TikTok is one of the latest fads. And if you're not a teenager in 2019, you may be a bit confused as to what this trendy app is really all about. You might be seeing viral videos come up on your other social media feeds with the musical note logo, and getting a good laugh from them. I'm going to give you some much-needed clever TikTok bios for when you inevitably make your profile.

Essentially, this app is pretty much a combination of the social media platforms you already know and love. It gives users a chance to post unique content, collect followers and "fans," and rake in likes which are known as "hearts." It's witty to the core and isn't meant to put a filter on life or not show what's going on behind the scenes.

When you open your feed, you're instantly shown 15 second-long clips of users transforming themselves into e-girls and e-boys, or ironically dancing in their kitchen, classroom, or local mall. You can't help but laugh, nod your head and say "same," or send a link to a video in your group chat and tell your friends they have to stop what they're doing and hit play.

I know what you may be thinking, though: Should I jump on the TikTok bandwagon? Will I find the content I'm looking for? I guess we can't know for sure, which is exactly why you should create your own account and top your profile off with one of these 24 clever bios.

1. "I love this app a little more every day."

2. "Oh, hey. Welcome to my TikTok."

3. "Not your average e-girl or e-boy."

4. "Tap, tap, tap. Is this thing on?"

5. "Just drawing hearts on my face and making vids."

6. "Like and subscribe. Wait, this is TikTok never mind."

7. "In the wise words of blink-182, what's my age again?"

8. "Just a small town girl making it big in the Internet world."

9. "When in doubt, laugh it out."

10. "Now serving looks and vibes."

11. "Doing it for the hearts."

12. "Wow, look at all those #views."

13. "All you need is love and TikTok."

14. "Live your life, babe."

15. "Glowing with the flow."

16. "If you get lost, come dance with us."

17. "I've never met a challenge I didn't like."

18. "Being an Internet sensation sounds pretty cool."

19. "This must be where the fun stuff happens."

20. "Going with the idea that nothing can stop me."

21. "Whatever, I'm still fabulous."

22. "The future is bright and full of TikTok videos."

23. "I'm doing this for me."

24. "Just here for the laughs."

As soon as you make your profile, start following users who have really rad content and even film your own videos. Enter challenges, capture your everyday life, and give other people a reason to laugh out loud. You might go viral in the process, who knows. But, if not, then you're part of an entertaining crowd and the latest social media trends.