By now, you’ve definitely heard of Emily Mariko’s salmon rice bowl recipe. The TikToker’s simple recipe for leftover rice and salmon has everyone on the FYP talking. While most people are still baffled by how the single ice cube used to steam the rice in the microwave never seems to melt, many other people have now shifted their focus to the Kewpie mayo Mariko uses instead. It turns out it’s not just the salmon rice bowl that uses this delicious ingredient. There are plenty more Emily Mariko Kewpie mayo recipes, which prove that this tasty topping is a must you need to grab during your next grocery store run.

If you’ve never heard of this specific mayonnaise brand before, you might be wondering what is Kewpie mayo and if you can find it in your local grocery store. Well, Kewpie mayo is actually a Japanese mayo, which is made slightly different than the Americanized version you’re used to. The main difference between the two is the Kewpie mayo recipe uses only egg yolk rather than whole eggs. It’s also packaged in a slim, easy-to-squeeze bottle with the adorable Kewpie baby on the front.

Kewpie mayo is a go-to topping for traditional Japanese dishes like takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and of course, sushi. You can pretty much use it wherever you’d use your regular mayonnaise, though. You may even find you prefer Japanese mayo for your turkey sandwiches, hamburgers, or even elote. To decide if you like it, try any of these five Emily Mariko (@emilymariko) Kewpie mayo recipes on TikTok.

01 Vegetable Poke Bowl TikTok Poke bowls are an easy way to use your Kewpie mayo. Just drizzle some on top of your assembled bowl. If you’d like to follow Mariko’s recipe exactly, you’ll need rice, sliced carrots and cucumbers, avocado, ahi tuna, and takuwan — which is pickled daikon radish. You’ll also want to add some pickled ginger and sesame seeds on top after you top it with your mayo. It’s a simple lunchtime meal you can make at home, and you can always switch up your protein to include shrimp, tofu, or salmon for some variety.

02 Quick Ahi Tuna Poke If you don’t have time to slice some veggies and cut up an avocado, Mariko has this very simple ahi tuna poke recipe with Kewpie mayo on top. All you need to do is take your leftover or instant rice, and add some prepared ahi tuna on top. Drizzle your Kewpie mayo and soy sauce on top, and you’re good to go. If you have some takuwan, throw that in the bowl as well.

03 BLT Sandwiches TikTok Mariko shows that you really can use the Kewpie mayo in place of your American mayonnaise in this BLT recipe. Assemble your BLT like you normally would with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes, but spread some Kewpie mayo on your toasted bread as well. You can even get extra fancy like Mariko does by salting your tomatoes and adding in sliced avocado for a BLTA sandwich with a dill pickle on the side.

04 Cheese Toast And Soup If it’s a chilly, fall day, soup is always a good choice for lunch. Even if it’s leftover soup from the night before, you can elevate your meal by making some cheese toast on the side. Before adding your choice of shredded cheese to the bread, spread on some Kewpie mayo like Mariko does for extra flavor. You can even serve some Kewpie mayo cheese toast with another viral TikTok recipe — crock pot potato soup — for a super trendy meal.

05 Tuna Salad If you’re following Mariko on TikTok, you know that in addition to being the salmon rice bowl queen, she’s also a pro at meal prep. One of the meal prep recipes she’s shared is her tuna salad. In a bowl, combine your tuna, celery, red onion, green onion, parsley, salt, pepper, and dijon. Mariko also supplements her avocado oil mayo with Japanese mayo, because it’s just “so good.” Once that’s all mixed together, you have a delicious tuna salad that can be used to make sandwiches all week long.

Of course, you also have to try Mariko’s salmon rice bowl recipe if you haven’t already. After heating up your salmon and rice, top with soy sauce, Sriracha, and the Kewpie mayo, which is sure to be a must-have staple in your home in no time.