Obvi, there are many perks to being a royal. In addition to having an extravagant wedding, calling a literal palace home and having access to drool-worthy couture, you also have the power to inspire change by using your fame as a platform for activism. I could go on and on about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but their globetrotting proves that their romance is alive and well, no matter their location. Just look to the many photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's traveling and you'll see that their love is an international kind.

But the royal couple’s trips aren’t always just for pleasure. In fact, the Duke and Duchess are quite the do-gooders, and much of their traveling revolves around making a positive impact — particularly in developing countries, and underprivileged and underserved communities. Their philanthropy has raised awareness around issues such as accessible medicine, poverty, climate change, mental health, HIV, and illnesses in young children, among others.

Whatever cause they’re supporting, Markle and Prince Harry always manage to look good doing it. It doesn’t matter if they’re on a philanthropic trip or a romantic getaway, this power couple proves that you can definitely travel in style. Sure, having access to a royal budget for an amazing wardrobe helps (sigh). Either way, though, the Duke and Duchess are clearly not only #couplegoals, but #jetsettergoals, too.