This Video Of Meghan Markle Kissing Baby Archie Is Too Sweet For Words

If you're a royal family admirer like myself, you likely wonder daily when you'll get the next glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. Well brace yourself, because here we have it. This video of Meghan Markle kissing baby Archie is the most wholesome thing you'll see all day.

In a sneak peek of ITV's upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex was captured sharing an intimate moment with her 5-month-old son and Prince Harry, and her emotions are just so pure. In the clip from the documentary, Prince Harry held tight to the little boy while Meghan kissed and caressed Archie's head.

"The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces," host Tom Bradby said in the video. The documentary is set to air on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The tender moment came after the family of three's meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, which took place during their 10-day royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. Remember the photos and videos that showed Harry and Meghan doting on Archie as he hammed it up for the cameras? Prepare to feel all the feels as you watch Meghan embrace the mini-royal.

Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, previously dished to Elite Daily about what Meghan and Harry's body language in Africa said about them as new parents.

"Her elbow-wrap hold shows her confident protection," Wood explained. "Note how he has his arm around her and is looking into her eyes to see her happiness. They are so happy being parents."

The trip also marked an important moment in Harry and Meghan's relationship. Prince Harry delivered a powerful message about the unfair public scrutiny of his wife and got real about how it needs to stop. Can you say #couplegoals?

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," he said in a statement released on Oct. 1.

He added with a nod to his mother, the late Princess Diana: "My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 while being followed by paparazzi. Prince Harry was only 12 years old at the time.

Despite the backlash Meghan receives, she hasn't let it get in the way of her work. The former Suits star — who gave birth to Archie in May — ended her maternity leave on Sept. 12 when she attended a launch event for a special workwear collection she created with pal and fashion designer Misha Nonoo for Smart Works, one of her royal patronages.

As we can tell from the video above, motherhood looks lovely on Meghan and I can't wait to watch the royal family continue to grow and thrive!