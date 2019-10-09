Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Body Language In South Africa Will Have You Cheering

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled back into their royal duties after becoming parents to baby Archie back in May. And what better way to get back in the royal swing of things than going on a 10-day royal tour of South Africa with the adorable mini-royal in tow? Needless to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language in South Africa was beyond strong. The family's trip began in Cape Town on September 23, reported The Telegraph, and their glow up was so real.

To better understand all of the radiant energy Harry and Meghan were exuding while on the road I spoke to two body language experts: Traci Brown author of Persuasion Point and Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma. Both Brown and Wood agree that one of the defining characteristics of Meghan and Harry's relationship is how they manage to stay on the same page most of the time. Although parenthood can cause a shift in a couple's dynamic, it appears these two aren't letting go of their overwhelmingly positive energy and power couple vibes. Here are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their best.

They've Got Quite The Pep In Their Step. Samir Hussein/Getty/WireImage "I just love how Harry's toes point up with happiness as he walks, and they have a mutual up-swing in their handholding position showing their happiness," Wood tells Elite Daily. Brown agrees that this effortless strut indicates a major feel-good moment between the duo.

The Positivity Is So Real. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Seriously, just look at them glow! And more importantly, nothing gets in the way of Harry and Meghan showing up for a good cause. The Duke and Dutchess both gave inspirational speeches to combat gender-based violence in Nyanga Township, one of South Africa's most dangerous areas, reported Vanity Fair. "They seem to be having a pretty good time here," observes Brown. "They're still matching each other by holding their cards in a similar position and enjoying the moment."

Harry Loves Making Meghan Laugh. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images "They are standing in an overlapped position, and they are looking at the same spot to share a moment nonverbally," observes Wood. "I just love how often he points at something for her to enjoy with him. He looks for the fun, and she laughs and smiles with him every time." It's so heartwarming to see two people smile with such sincerity. These two prove time and time again that no matter the occasion, their connection to each other runs deep."

Harry Supports Meghan While She Confidently Presents Baby Archie. Pool / Samir Hussein / Getty By now, most of us already know how adorable baby Archie is. I mean, just look at those cheeks! Additionally, getting a rare glimpse into Meghan and Harry's parental dynamic shows that they're so supportive of each other. "Her elbow-wrap hold shows her confident protection," says Wood. "Note how he has his arm around her and is looking into her eyes to see her happiness. They are so happy being parents."