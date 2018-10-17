On Oct. 15, Kensington Palace made my whole life (in addition to the whole lives of another hundred million or so people around the world) by announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) are expecting their first child, due spring 2019. Harry and Meghan have made us swoon left and right through every part of their relationship since before their engagement in November 2017, and there's no doubt in my mind they're going to be amazing parents. In fact, these pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking to kids are proof of just that.

Kids have a special way of nestling themselves into people's hearts. Whether it's your godchild, your own child, a niece or nephew, or a baby cousin, there's probably a kid in your life who means the world to you. Maybe it's their innocence, or their genuine interest in the small things, or their curiosity, but kids are extra easy to love. Some people are naturally good with kids, while others may take a little practice perfecting it. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be the former. But don't just take my word for it — take a look at these 10 pictures of them with kids and see for yourself.

1 Even from their very first official public appearance, they were naturals. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple made their first official public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, and even then they were already showing their mutual love for kids.

2 Saying hi to this little lady in red. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just look at how he's looking at that precious little girl! Harry is paying attention to her, he's engaging her, he's listening to her — all traits of a good parent!

3 Take The Duchess To School Day. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan went head-on with an entire classroom of kids, alongside none other than the Queen herself. If she can take on all those kids, having one of her own is going to be a cake-walk, right? Right?

4 Boys and girls, gather around. Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images They've commanded the attention of this entire pack of school kids. Kind of hard to do when you're not a teacher or a parent, huh? They've got it down pat.

5 Hi there, pretty. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just look at the smile on that little girl's face! Both Meghan and her little fans seem super happy to be meeting.

6 They have enormous hearts. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We've been witness to Harry and Meghan's huge hearts because of the love they show each other, but the love they show other people, like this sick little boy, is beyond. My mom has always told me that the love you have for your partner plays a big part in the way you raise your kids. If that's the case, Harry and Meghan's kids are going to thrive.

7 Meghan's already mentoring the young. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On International Women's Day in March, Meghan and Harry were tending to their royal duties with a walk through Birmingham, England, when 10-year-old Sophia Richards told Harry she wanted to be an actress. He got Meghan's attention, and the two shared a sweet moment. "Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve," Sophia told People. "And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress." Talk about a mother's advice.

8 They can handle teens, too. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Learning the ins and outs of parenting a toddler is one thing, but parenting a teen can be a whole different thing entirely. Think back to when you were in your prime teen-angst phase, and how difficult you were from time to time. Harry seems to have no fear around teenagers, and that's a good sign he's ready to face parenting head on.

9 Just look at that embrace! Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I've never seen such a sincere embrace between an adult and a child who weren't related. She's a natural!

10 And that smile! Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Some guys can be super annoying about people touching their oh-so-perfect beard or their just-perfectly-coifed hair, but not Harry. Nope! This little dude thinks the Prince's beard is the coolest thing in the world, and Harry is here for it.