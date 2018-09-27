When you first start dating someone new, you're usually mainly focused on chemistry and how they treat you. But as time goes on and things start to get more serious, you may start considering how this person is going to fit into your plans for the future. Do you share the same dreams and goals? And perhaps most importantly, where do each of you stand on having a family? If you both agree that's something you want, the next thing to consider is, will your partner be a good parent? Because if the answer is no, it's time to ask yourself whether or not this is the right relationship for you.

But how do you know if your partner is capable of being a good parent some time off in the possibly distant future? Well, if you know how to recognize the signs of someone with the right temperament, you don't have to be a fortune teller to have some idea of what kind of parent they would be. To help with this, we spoke with parenting experts Fran Walfish, Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist and author of The Self-Aware Parent, and Maria Lianos-Carbone, author of Oh Baby! A Mom’s Self-Care Survival Guide for the First Year, to ask them what to be on the lookout for.

1 They know they want kids. Giphy One good indication that your partner will be a good parent is if they actually express a desire to have them, says Dr. Walfish. “Most people either want to have children or, when they learn they’re expecting, they rejoice. There is a smaller percentage of adult men and women who are clear that they don’t want kids,” says Dr. Walfish. “My experience with these folks is that their resistance needs to be respected. They intuitively know, on some level, they will not be good parents”

2 They are patient. Giphy If your partner has no chill, they probably aren’t suited to be parents because it requires a lot of patience, says Lianos-Carbone. “If [they] can’t handle stressful situations like an adult, watch out!” she says. “A [parent] needs to practice patience with [their] children; last thing a toddler needs is another toddler having a tantrum in the house.”

3 They are flexible. Giphy Saying that having kids changes your life is an epic understatement, which is why Dr. Walfish says your partner’s flexibility when it comes to change can give you a lot of insight into how they will deal with becoming a parent. “I define rigidity as psychological pathology,” explains Dr. Walfish, explaining that, “People whose personalities are rigidly organized are unconsciously (without awareness) terrified of change.” She adds, “Flexibility and fluidity in relationships is healthy and required for [successful parenting].”