If these signs are hitting close to home, you're probably wondering what to do about it. Well, if in the process you realize the idea actually sounds great, then you're in luck! Winter says, “Now you know that you and your partner are on the same page. The next step is to plan a time frame that would be good for you both; career-wise and financially.” She adds, “The discussion of having a family is pivotal to any couple that can foresee a future together. This is not an area where either partner can make assumptions. Each person's preference has to be clearly articulated so that the relationship has a game plan moving forward.”

This is especially true if the two of you aren't in agreement on the subject. For instance, if your partner really does want to have kids, Fisher says you have to let them know you don’t. “Be open about this early so your partner knows where you stand," Fisher advises, adding, "Otherwise, they'll feel like you're leading them on with false hope."

Listen, making the decision to have a family is a big one, and it's important to be honest with yourself and you partner about where you stand on the subject. If your truth is that you just don’t want to, that is totally OK too. No matter how much pressure folks put on you to have kids, the choice of whether or not you do it is yours — and you get to make it. Just remember: Baby fever is contagious, especially when you're with the right person, so try and keep an open mind.

