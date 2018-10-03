A few years ago my husband and I took a trip to California, and all I could think about the entire time was how I needed to take a picture in front of the Hollywood sign. Because my name is Hollee and OMG wouldn't that be so cool. Or, you know, so very basic. Anyway, now I can't help but wonder if that's how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were feeling on Oct. 3, when the pair headed to their namesake together for the very first time. You have to see these photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Sussex because the two of them just look so brilliant and happy, and not at all like a dumb tourist posing with her hands up in the Hollywoods Hills. And yes, that dumb tourist would be me.

The royals, however, looked perfectly chic and at home as they greeted members of the public gathered on West Street. Meghan was stunning (as usual) in a long cream coat with her hair pulled back in a messy bun — kinda like the one she wore for her wedding last May. And Prince Harry's light gray suit was straight fire. I mean, the duke was giving off serious rockstar vibes as he greeted all the school kids anxiously awaiting his arrival.

When are these two gonna have kids of their own, already? I mean, they seem like they'd make the most perfect parents, you know? Maybe they'd like to adopt me?

Check out Meghan with the group of children from Westbourne School who gifted her with a handwritten "A to Z" guide to Sussex.

"That is fantastic!" she said, paging through it. "Oh my goodness, you guys, thank you! That's very cool!"

And when Prince Harry found out the kids were missing a Latin test that morning, he gave them all high fives. "You got off from Latin because we are here, that's fantastic," he told them. "But education is very important!"

OK so maybe that's a little bit of a buzzkill, but whatevs.

The royal couple also checked out one of only two handwritten copies of the Declaration of Independence (the other one is in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in case you didn't know).

Here they are taking it all in:

And here are their signatures in the visitor's book at Edes House:

Meghan's penmanship is total goals, am I right?

Next up: the pair traveled to Bognor Regis, where they opened the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park while looking super cool and nerdy in their clear safety goggles.

Then they headed to the city of Brighton to tour the Pavilion and visit the Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse.

Their final stop of the day will be JOFF Youth Centre in Peacehaven, where Prince Harry and Meghan will meet young people from youth groups across East Sussex.

I don't know about you guys, but I'm exhausted just writing about all of these activities. But it def seems like the duke and duchess are totally digging Sussex. And if that's not the title of a children's picture book yet, then it totally should be.