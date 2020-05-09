20 BTS Tattoo Ideas For ARMYs Who Need Inspiration

The ARMY has a variety of ways to express their appreciation for BTS. Retweeting BTS' posts and streaming their music is part of fans' everyday routines, but there are a handful of ARMYs that go the extra mile by creating fan art, edits, dance covers, and more. Not to mention, there's also fans who get BTS-inspired tattoos to forever mark their love for BTS on their skin. If you're looking to do the same, but need some inspiration before taking the plunge, here are 20 BTS tattoo ideas from ARMYs all over the world.

BTS and their ARMY truly have a special bond that's unbreakable. To show much they care about each other, they use the phrase "I purple you." The saying was dubbed by V, who explained it means "I will trust and love you for a long time." BTS often uses the phrase during their concerts, as well as whenever they win an award and want to show their thanks to ARMYs.

While words can go a long way, tattoos can also be used to symbolize fans' love for BTS. BTS certainly doesn't expect fans to go out and get tattoos to show their love for the band (just supporting them whole heartedly is enough), but if a BTS-inspired tattoo has been on your mind, you'll want to take into consideration what image or words you want inked. To help you on your search, here are some BTS-inspired designs to give you inspiration.

1. "Love Yourself" BTS addresses themes of self love through their Love Yourself album trilogy and, for that reason, the words "love yourself" have become one of the group's most well-known lines. Getting this phrase inked on your body will serve as a daily reminder not only of your appreciation for BTS, but for yourself as well.

2. "7" Seven is a very important number in the BTS fandom. It represents BTS' seven members, and it's the name of their Map of the Soul: 7 album. If you're looking for a simpler design, "7" is the way to go.

3. "Save Me/I'm Fine" BTS is always hiding secret messages in their music, so in case you want something more mysterious, you can get the title of their song "Save Me" inked in their styling, so when you look at it from a certain angle, it's also their other song title, "I'm Fine."

4. "Speak Yourself" "Speak Yourself" is another one of BTS' mantras RM coined in his September 2018 speech at the United Nations addressing themes of self love and identity.

5. BTS & ARMY Logos If you're looking for a simple way to pay tribute to both BTS and your status as ARMY, the official logos are perfect.

6. BT21 Characters BTS' BT21 characters, which they helped create with LINE FRIENDS, have become a huge staple among ARMY. To go along with your BT21 merch, you can forever mark BTS' adorable cartoon personas on your body. Looking at them every day will never fail to put a smile on your face.

7. "Hope World" If J-Hope is your bias, "Hope World" will brighten your day because it will remind you of J-Hope, aka, BTS' "ray of sunshine."

8. "I Purple You" Since only BTS and ARMY know about the phrase, getting "I Purple You (보라해)" will be your secret only other dedicated fans will understand. In case you want something more subtle that still alludes to the phrase, a simple purple heart is another option.

9. Outline of Your Bias While ARMYs love everybody in BTS, many fans have a bias who has especially made an impact on them. To honor a certain member, you can find your favorite picture of him and get it outlined as a tattoo.

10. Your Bias' Handwriting Another way to show appreciation for your bias is by getting a tattoo of a song they love in their handwriting.

11. Your Favorite BTS Album A tattoo of your fave album artwork is a great idea if you want a bit of color.

12. Your Favorite BTS Song Admit it: there's one BTS song that especially gets you in your feelings. If you find yourself coming back to it again and again, consider getting its title inked.

13. Your Favorite BTS Lyric You can never go wrong with a BTS lyric, because their music is filled with so many important messages and themes.

14. "Forever Rain" RM Since RM's "Forever Rain" music video is animated, there are so many screenshots you can use for ink inspiration.

15. "Moonchild" With its raw lyrics and soothing beats, RM's Mono mixtape provides comfort to many fans, especially the fan-favorite track "Moonchild."

16. "Wings" Logo BTS' Wings era came with a few different iconic symbols, like the signature four black dots featured on the album's cover that represent growth.

17. "Love Yourself" Flowers Each one of BTS' Love Yourself albums featured a different flower on its covert, and when put them side by side, they connected. It's a simple, yet beautiful design that honors one of BTS' most iconic eras.

18. "Young Forever" Balloon BTS' Young Forever balloon will be an amazing way to reflect on your time as an ARMY.

19. Smeraldo Flower The fictional Smeraldo flower is significant to the Bangtan Universe. According to BTS, it means "The Truth Untold" in the language of flowers, and was discovered on June 12, 2013, aka, the same day BTS debuted.