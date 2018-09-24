If you can't get down with BTS then I can't get down with you. The K-Pop band is taking over the music world, literally, and on Monday, Sept. 24, they stopped by the United Nations in collaboration with UNICEF to give a touching speech regarding equality, self-love, and following your dreams. With Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope in tow, group leader RM (whose real name is Kim Namjoon) delivered a compelling speech about his youth and staying true to himself to help launch Generation Unlimited, a global partnership that aims to ensure that every young person is in education, learning, training or employment by 2030. But aside from inspiring everyone with RM's words, the video of BTS' United Nations speech has ARMYs focusing on something else, too: A potential hint about BTS' next album title. Dun, dun, dun!!!

RM addressed so many important subjects over the course of his time at the podium. He described his journey from being a young boy growing up in Ilsan, a small town outside of Seoul, South Korea, and how joining BTS changed his life. He also touched on BTS' Love Myself campaign, which is designed to encourage fans and global citizens everywhere to love themselves and others. In a statement released by BTS, the group explained,

In our LOVE MYSELF campaign, we talk about the meaning of true love. We encourage every young person to find the love from within themselves and spread that love to others. We think the mutual support from youth to each other is the first step to show love.

RM opened up his United Nations speech touching on this point and BTS' involvement with UNICEF. "It is an incredible honor to be invited to an occasion of such significance for today’s young generation," he said. "Last November, BTS launched the ‘Love Myself’ campaign with UNICEF, built in our belief that true love first begins with loving [yourself]... partnering with UNICEF’s end violence program, to protect young children all over the world from violence."

He went on to touch on his own journey with self-love and how the exposure and success of BTS have exposed him and his bandmates to the personal stories of their young fans. "Those stories constantly remind us of our responsibility," he said. "We have learned to love ourselves, so now I urge you to speak yourself. I’d like to ask all of you, What is your name? What excites you and makes your heart beat? Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself."

You can catch RM's entire speech in the video below:

BTS LOVE ARMY on YouTube

RM's speech has fans totally inspired, not to mention proud of the boys' accomplishments (they're the first K-Pop band ever to address the United Nations). This will go down as an iconic moment for the boys, K-pop, and for youth all around the globe.

But one small detail in the speech that came at the end of RM's talk really caught ARMYs' attention. He wrapped up with these words: "What is your name? Speak yourself. Thank you very much."

Speak yourself? Notice how many times he said those words throughout the speech? That sounds just powerful enough to be, say, an album title!

Fans on Twitter are all over it.

Damn. If the next album title is not Speak Yourself, I will be really disappointed. But only for, like, one second, because let's be real: I would buy any BTS album. Even if it were called Don't Buy This Album. Trust and believe that.

You can read RM's entire speech below and decide for yourself:

Thank you mister security general, UNICEF executive director, and the excellencies and distinguished guests from all across the world. My name is Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, the leader of BTS. It is an incredible honor to be invited to an occasion with such significance for todays young generation.

Last November, BTS launched the LoveMyself campaign with UNICEF built on the belief that true first begins with loving yourself. We've been partnering with UNICEF's end violence program to protect and young people all over the world from violence. And our fans have become a major part of this campaign with their action and their enthusiasm. We truly have the best fans in the world.

I’d like to begin by talking about myself. I was born in Ilsan, a city near Seoul, South Korea. It is a really beautiful place with a lake, hills, and even an annual flower festival. I spent a very happy childhood there, and I was just an ordinary boy. I used to look up at the night sky and wonder, and I used to dream the dreams of a boy. I used to imagine that I was a superhero who could save the world. In an intro to one of our early albums, there’s a line that says, ‘My heart stopped when I was maybe nine or ten.’ Looking back, I think that’s when I began to worry about what other people thought of me, and started seeing myself through their eyes. I stopped looking up at the night skies, the stars. I stopped daydreaming. Instead, I just tried to jam myself into the molds that other people made. Soon, I began to shut out my own voice, and started to listen to the voices of others. No one called out my name, and neither did I. My heart stopped, and my eyes closed shut. So, like this, I, we, all lost our names. We became like ghosts.

But I had one sensory, and that was music. There was a small voice inside of me that said, ‘Wake up, man, and listen to yourself.’ But it took me a long time to hear music calling my real name. Even after making the decision to join BTS, there were a lot of hurdles. Some people may not believe, but most people thought we were hopeless. Sometimes I just wanted to quit. But I think I was very lucky that I didn’t give it all up. And I’m sure that I, and we, will keep stumbling and falling like this. BTS has become artists performing in those huge stadiums and selling millions of albums right now, but I am still an ordinary 24-year-old guy. If there’s anything that I achieved, it was only possible that I have my other BTS members right by my side, and because of the love and support that our ARMY fans all over the world make for us. And maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. Today, I am who I am with all of my faults and my mistakes. Tomorrow, I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’ll be me too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become.

I’d like to say one last thing: After releasing our Love Yourself albums and launching the ‘Love Myself’ campaign, we started to hear remarkable stories from our fans all over the world. How our message helped them overcome their hardships in life and start loving themselves. Those stories constantly remind us of our responsibility. So let’s take all one more step. We have learned to love ourselves, so now I urge you to speak yourself. I’d like to ask all of you, What is your name? What excites you and makes your heart beat? Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself. I’m Kim Namjoon, and also RM of BTS. I am an idol, and I am an artist from a small town in Korea. Like most people, I’ve made many and plenty mistakes in my life. I have many faults, and I have many more fears, but I’m going to embrace myself as hard as I can, and I’m starting to love myself gradually, just little by little. What is your name? Speak yourself. Thank you very much.

Now, to celebrate this iconic moment, let's revisit another one of BTS' history-making moments: their "Idol" music video, which broke Taylor Swift's record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours for a music video! Enjoy!