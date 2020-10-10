Half the fun of Halloween as an adult is Instagramming your costume the next morning. And with spooky bar crawls and parties out of the question due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like Instagram will be 100% of the fun for Halloween 2020. Looking for the perfect Instagram captions for lesbian couple's costumes? Step right up. Below are some frightfully good caption ideas — both for costumes of legendary, fictional sapphic couples, and for general Halloween-y goodness.

Increased LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in the news provides so many new costume options, it's hard to decide what you and your boo want to dress up as! If not Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (or Delevingne and Halsey), you and your partner can flex as Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Maybe you'll put your quarantine craftiness to good use, make those Dirty Computer p*ssy pants, and be Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson for Halloween.

Also consider the fictional fan-favorites everyone continues to rave about this year: Brittany and Santana from Glee, Rue and Jules from Euphoria, and Héloïse and Marianne from Portrait of a Lady on Fire. And of course, a queer vampire-werewolf, witch-witch, or angel-devil moment is totally cute, if all those other costumes sound like too much work. Whatever you choose, here are 19 captions that will make you and your partner the Hallow's Eve envy of Instagram.

If You're Brittany & Santana from 'Glee'... FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images 1. "Sex is not dating." "If it were, Santana and I would be dating." 2. "I'm mad at you, but you're still so hot." 3. "What are you going as for Halloween, Britt?" "I'm going as a peanut allergy." 4. "What about you and I?" "I love you Santana. I love you more than I've ever loved anyone else in this world. All I know about you and I is that because of that, I think anything's possible."

If You're Rue & Jules from 'Euphoria'... 5. "And although she had never really been in a relationship or even in, like, love, she imagined spending the rest of her life with her." 6. "I hate everyone else in the world but you." 7. "Maybe you could come over Sunday night 'cause my mom is like, asking me and stuff?" "Are you talking to your mama about me?"

If You're Héloïse & Marianne from 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'... "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"/ Youtube 8. "When you asked if I had known love, I could tell the answer was yes. And that it was now." 9. "When you don’t know what to say, you touch your forehead. When you lose control, you raise your eyebrows. And when you’re troubled, you breathe through your mouth." 10. "Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something? I know the gestures. I imagined it all, waiting for you."