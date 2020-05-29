If being blindfolded, getting handcuffed, or simply surrendering control during sex makes you tingle, you're probably the submissive partner in a BDSM dynamic. The submissive, or "sub," is the partner who gives up power or submits. The dominant, or "dom," exerts power over the sub, or dominates. If you're a sub who's looking for sexts to send your dom, these dirty texts about giving up control will give your partner a thrill.

If you're new to exploring kink, remember this: Healthy BDSM looks nothing like 50 Shades of Grey. Sex educator Lola Jean previously spoke to Elite Daily about the mainstream portrayal of BDSM, and said, "What gets lost is the understanding, effort, and responsibility that comes with being a dominant, or the simultaneous control and vulnerability that comes with being a submissive."

Your BDSM doesn't have to be painful to count. Maybe you call your partner "Daddy" or "Mommy" during tender sex. Or maybe you get off on light spanking, or experimenting with ice cubes. While how you act on kinks is negotiable, remember that ongoing, enthusiastic consent is not — it's essential.

After outlining boundaries and agreeing on a safe word, you and your dom are good to get freaky — both IRL and digitally. The following sexts are perfect for hyping up your dom to take control.

1. How would you feel about handcuffing me to the bed?

2. I want you to run your hands up and down my body while I'm tied up.

3. I can't wait for you to push me against the wall and make out with me.

4. I really want you to choke me.

5. Make me beg for it.

6. Please use my face as a seat.

7. I can't stop thinking about you bending me over and spanking me.

8. I want you to tie me up and lick every part of me.

9. Please climb on top of me and pin me to the mattress.

10. How would you feel if I sucked on your fingers?

11. I'm turned on thinking about all the bad things I want you to do to me.

12. I want you to pull my hair while you f*ck me from behind.

13. I want you to spread me open and hold my legs while you're eating me out.

14. I want you to hold me down while f*cking me from behind.

15. I can't wait to get on my knees for you like a good sub.

16. I'm really wet / hard thinking about what I want to do to you the next time I see you.

Just like with kinky sex IRL, aftercare (post-coital time and attention to come down after intense BDSM) is a solid practice to engage in while sexting your dom, too. And with one of the above sexts, you're going to need a cool-down after you two go at it.