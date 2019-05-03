When you're looking to spice things up in the bedroom, one of the first things that often gets brought up is dirty talk. It's something that, on its face, seems relatively straightforward and literally easy to to do. However, it can still be a bit daunting because, if you're shy or you haven't’ tried it before and you don't know where to start, it can feel like a pretty big leap. I mean, what would you even say? Well, good news: If you're looking to add some frisky language to your repertoire, I've got dirty talk phrases for beginners that you can try out tonight.

The key to introducing dirty talk is just to ease in with phrases that feel organic to and natural — but that inspire the imagination and get the mojo flowing. These are ways to dip your toe into the naughty talk waters, because it can be a bit intimidating. Chances are what you'll discover, however, is that it's actually more fun and more comfortable than you could have guessed. Before you'll know it, you'll be a dirty talk pro. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First things first, here are some ideas to get you started and help get you, ahem, inspired.

Talk about how you feel. Giphy One of the best ways to ease into a little dirty talk is just to look to how you are feeling in the moment, for some inspiration by describing the effect they are having on you. It will make them feel amazing and it will be much more organic for you. Added bonus: It's a great way to encourage and direct your partner toward doing more of what you want in bed. 1. “Oh my god, I love it when you touch me just like that.” 2. “Your skin feels so good up against my skin.” 3. “I love to taste you.. and I love it when you taste me.” 4. “It just feels so good when you're touching me all over.” 5. “I love how your tongue feels.”

Tell them what you want to do them. Giphy If you are feeling a little bolder, try whispering your plans for them gently in their ear. Trust me when I say a little dirty talky in a low voice will guarantee you their full attention. Besides, who doesn’t love a dirty little preview. 6. “I am going tear off your clothes and have my way with you.” 7. "I'm going to make you come so hard." 8. "What do you want me to do to you? I’m up for anything.” 9. “Tonight I am going to kiss every inch of your body — and I mean *every* inch.” 10. “I’ve been imagining what I am going to do to you tonight all day long.”