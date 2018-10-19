If you're someone who loathes Halloween, and yet somehow, with much convincing from your friends, you still find yourself attending a Halloween party every year, then you've also probably found yourself googling the easiest costumes you can pull off with minimal effort. If that sounds like you, I've got you covered with some suggestions for Halloween costumes you can wear with jeans. Because, I mean, even if you don't have a pair of cat ears stashed away in your closet, odds are you at least have a trusty pair of denim pants you can turn to, right?

From Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's all-denim matching outfits to the ever-dreamy Tim Riggins from Friday Night Lights to cartoons like Ash Ketchum from Pokémon, I've rounded up quite the list of last-minute Halloween outfits that you can easily put together with jeans and other articles of clothing that you most likely already have in your closet. The best part? All of the costumes are pretty obvious, so you can avoid the annoying "So... what are you?" question all night.

So if you're in a rush, read on to find out 15 different Halloween costume ideas that you can wear with jeans, regardless of if you plan on dressing up alone, with a partner, or with a group.

Britney Spears' And Justin Timberlake's 2001 American Music Awards Outfit MARK J. TERRILL/AP/Shutterstock A list of jeans-based Halloween costumes wouldn't be complete without Britney Spears' and Justin Timberlake's all-denim ensembles that they wore to the 2001 AMAs. Back when the duo was the couple of the early 2000s, they changed the red carpet game forever with these matching Canadian tuxedo and gown. Grab your significant other or a friend and dress in head-to-toe denim to recreate this look.

Woody from 'Toy Story' Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Are you a Disney fanatic? Have a pair of jeans, a flannel, and some cowboy boots lying around? Dress up as Woody from Toy Story, and don't forget to write "Andy" on the bottom of your boot.

Wayne & Garth from 'Wayne's World' IMDb Pro Wayne's World may have made its original debut almost 30 years ago, but that doesn't make the movie any less memorable. Grab a friend, tease up your hair, wear a pair of jeans with holes in them, and throw on shirts similar to Wayne's and Garth's, and there won't be any denying whom you're dressed up as. Shwing!

Baby In 'Dirty Dancing' Vestron Pictures If you're in the mood to dance this Halloween, then dressing up as Baby and Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing is a convenient costume and easily recognizable. For Baby, throw on a pair of denim Bermuda cut-offs and tie up a white oxford shirt. For Johnny, a pair of black jeans and a black tank top will do the trick.

Tim Riggins from 'Friday Night Lights' NBC.com/Friday Night Lights Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose a Halloween costume contest when you're dressed up as Tim Riggins. Considering I've rewatched every season of Friday Night Lights at least three times, I couldn't consciously put together a list of Halloween costumes that you can wear with jeans without including my forever crush, Tim Riggins. To dress up Dillon High School's biggest heartthrob, all you need is a pair of jeans, some cowboy boots, either a football jersey or varsity jacket (or both), and tousled, second-day hair. Texas Forever.

Janet Jackson in 'Poetic Justice' janetjackson on Instagram One of the easiest and most iconic couples costumes: Janet Jackson's and Tupac's characters as Justice and Lucky in Poetic Justice. To recreate Justice's look, all you need is a pair of high-waisted mom jeans, a long-sleeve dark shirt, and a hat similar to the one Justice wears in the photo above.

TLC Dave Lewis/Shutterstock If you're celebrating Halloween as a trio, there are quite a few TLC looks that incorporate jeans that you can choose from. To recreate this red carpet look, all you need is baggy denim pants, oversized white T-shirts, and some spray paint.

The Olsen Twins Circa Early 2000s Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you grew up in the early 2000s, then Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were probably your style icons for a good chunk of that decade. You can easily recreate one of their early red carpet moments with a pair of flared jeans, a silky sequin tank, and some flats.

Steve Jobs Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ever imagined what it would've been like to be Steve Jobs for a day? Well, you can at least (very easily) dress up as the co-founder of Apple for Halloween. All you need are a pair of straight-leg jeans, some worn-in New Balance sneakers, and a black turtleneck sweater.

The Cast Of 'Saved By The Bell' NBC/Saved By The Bell No one can rock acid wash denim quite like the cast of Saved by the Bell. Seriously, no matter what episode you watch, one of the cast members was most likely wearing a pair of acid wash jeans at some point. So if you have a pair of those, a brightly colored T-shirt or leotard, and a comb to tease your hair, you can successfully channel one of the characters from this '90s sitcom.

Steve Urkel From 'Family Matters' Warner Bros If you're ridiculously clumsy like Urkel from Family Matters, then I have an easy costume for you. All you need is a pair of high-wasted jeans, suspenders, white socks, loafers, and a button-up shirt (buttoned all the way up). Don't forget to say, "Did I do that?" periodically throughout the night to really embrace the character.

Ash Ketchum From 'Pokémon' Pokemon.com If you still find yourself playing "Pokémon Go!" then it's a no-brainer that you should be Ash Ketchum for Halloween. While Ash's outfit is relatively easy (all you really need is a pair of jeans, fingerless gloves, a T-shirt, and a trucker hat), you'll want to make sure to bring Pikachu around with you on Halloween.

Benny Rodriguez From 'The Sandlot' Youtube Whether you're dressing up by yourself or in a large group, you can easily channel the gang from The Sandlot. If you're the Benny of your group, all you need is a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt tucked into your pants, a bat, and a baseball with "Babe Ruth" written on it.