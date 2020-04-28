12 Virtual Bridal Shower Games That'll Break The Ice & Start The Party

Hosting a virtual bridal shower can be easier than you think. First, you have to send out invitations to the guests, including the bride's friends and closest family members. In those invitations, you should include a link to a Zoom chat or FaceTime call, along with a time in which you're going to log on and celebrate together. Then, you only need to prepare some virtual bridal shower games that'll break the ice and get the party started.

It's really that simple, because everybody is tuning in from their homes. So, you don't have to worry about getting a meal catered, hiring a sweet photographer to take pictures, or finding a venue that's equally dreamy and rustic — much like your bride's overall theme for her wedding. Your only task is to make sure everybody is entertained, excited, and making some new mems together. (Oh, and to fill any awkward silences that may occur with amazing stories about the bride or a cheery transition into a bridal shower game.)

These 12 games in particular are tried and true, and always show up at a bridal shower. The best part? They can be played virtually or IRL. Gather up your celebratory crew, grab a glass of wine and some snacks, and get ready to laugh, smile, and feel the love along with your beautiful bride.

1. Flower Basket fotostorm/E+/Getty Images First up is a game that'll get the party started and let everyone get to know one another: "Flower Basket." In this game, every person takes a turn bringing a flower to the party that starts with the first letter of their name. You get bonus points if you have a picture of the flower you choose on your phone, or a bouquet with it in your home.

2. Guess The Kisses For The Mrs. Toss a bunch of chocolate kisses in a jar, and hold it up for your party people to see. Rotate it in the camera, and have everyone write down how many kisses are in the jar. Once everyone has an answer, see who guessed the closest to the actual amount.

3. Say Yes To The Toilet Paper Dress A classic bridal shower game is to make a wedding dress out of toilet paper. You can still play this game during a virtual bridal shower by having everyone pull out a roll and try their best to dress themselves in a sweet #look. Have everyone walk down their hallway and give the group a "fashion show" at the end. It will be memorable AF.

4. What's In My Purse? Have you ever played "What's In My Purse?" If not, you really need to play it during your virtual bridal shower. Distribute a list that you find on Pinterest for this game to your crew via text or email, and then award yourselves with points for the items you have in your go-to bag. The person with the most points, wins.

5. Where In The World Is The Bride-To-Be? FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images If you're celebrating a bride who loves to travel the world, you have to play this game that digs up her old photos and requires everyone to guess where she is. It'll spark a lot of joy, and even get your bride to tell some stories from her adventurous trips. What more could you really ask for?

6. Who Knows The Bride Best? Everyone who's attending your virtual bridal shower probably knows the bride pretty well. But, as the title of this game says, "Who Knows The Bride Best?" Come up with a bunch of trivia-style questions, and see who can buzz in and answer the most correctly. The competition will be fierce, but fun.

7. Name That Disney Love Song Does your bride adore everything related to Disney? If so, the "Name That Disney Love Song" game is made for her shower. To play this game, play 30 seconds of a song like, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King or "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid. Whoever raises their hand and guesses it right first, wins.

8. Things To Do On Date Night Every couple, whether they're about to get married or started dating yesterday, could use some date night ideas. Take some time during your virtual bridal shower to brainstorm date ideas for your bride along with her best friends and family members. You may be surprised at how creative you can get when you all work together.

9. Nail Painting Party playb/E+/Getty Images Take some time to pamper yourselves and play "Nail Painting Party," OK? Have everyone pull out a polish they love and paint your nails all together, while chatting it up on Zoom, FaceTime, or Houseparty. You'll feel like you're at the spa, and may even be inspired to do a facial or use your jade roller, too.

10. Make Your Own Mimosa Bar A bridal crew who brunches together, sticks together. If you're having a shower over Zoom or FaceTime, you can still drink mimosas and eat pancakes with your people. Just play "Make Your Own Mimosa Bar" when you sign on. Have every partygoer treat themselves to tasty food and delicious drinks in the comfort of their own homes, and then get your conversation started.

11. Be Our Guest Bingo Throughout your entire virtual bridal shower, make sure you play "Be Our Guest Bingo." To do this, distribute a bingo-style sheet to your guests beforehand. Have the boxes filled in with phrases like, "Someone who has traveled out of the country," and "Someone who hates rollercoasters." Then, see who can check off an entire line while the good times roll.