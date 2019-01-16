If you're celebrating this Valentine's Day engaged to your SO, congrats! Let me toast you and your union with my virtual glass of cabernet sauvignon. Because after your first ever V-Day with your partner, this is a huge holiday milestone. As romance starts to permeate the air (and your TL), you'll need to come correct with the perfect Instagram captions for your first engaged Valentine’s Day. Chances are, celebrating the holiday when you're engaged will be different from your first few V-Days with bae — there's less stress and you truly have a better sense of what your partner likes.

But if anything, now's the time to break out the extra-romantic and sappy captions. You're embarking on forever with your partner, after all. February is peak season for Instagram posts about true love. And now, apart from an engagement ring, you get to use Instagram to show off true love set to last forever.

If you're announcing your engagement on Valentine's Day, that will be the ultimate flex. But if your peers and coworkers already know, then a cute V-Day date post with a heartwarming caption will also do the trick. Here are 12 romantic Instagram captions to mark the milestone of Valentine's Day as an engaged couple.

For a snap of bae Emmanuel Hidalgo / Stocksy "Whether it's 2019 or 2029, I'm so happy I get to call you my Valentine."

"Thank you for being there for me, now and forever. ⭐️"

"I'm feeling extra lucky today to call you mine."

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever. ― John Keats"

"Can't wait to see what next Valentine's Day (and forever) have in store with this one."

“If music be the food of love, play on. - William Shakespeare 🏹" Bonus points if it's one of those across-the-table date pictures, with a scrumptious V-Day meal and maybe your ring in the shot (as it glints in the candle light).

"I'm so happy I chose you."