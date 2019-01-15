5 Instagram Captions For Your Valentine's Day Engagement That Are Bound To Bring On The Likes

Last June, two of my close friends got engaged — and when they posted a pic on Instagram to announce it, they used their cats to do so. Ever since, I’ve been wondering why more couples aren’t leveraging their pets to boast about their proposals. Not everyone loves seeing engagement announcements on their IG feeds, but pretty much everyone loves to see furry little creatures, so basically, it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Sheer genius, if you ask me.

So, if you or your SO happen to have a cat at home, let them be the ones to share the news on Valentine’s Day. Consider resting your ring-clad hand on your kitty’s paw, or hang the ring by a string around the cat’s neck. Have a pup or any other kind of pet? Then sub that caption for one simple phrase: “Mine fur-ever.” Who doesn’t love a good pun?

There’s no reason why an Instagram engagement post — even one on Valentine’s Day — has to be cheesy. The key is to come up with something that’s not only romantic, but also has personal relevance, and maybe even a pinch of unexpected humor. Rather than cause your followers to roll their eyes or keep scrolling, any of these captions are sure to make them smile — and maybe, just maybe, even believe in love again on Feb. 14.