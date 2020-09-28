It's time to celebrate your favorite morning brew with some sweet deals. National Coffee Day is on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and there are plenty of offers to be had. Major chains and independent brands alike are offering promos that'll perk you up, so if you're ready to snag a discount, check out these 12 National Coffee Day deals.

Thanks to the popularity of the holiday, there are many different kinds of deals. Whether you like it hot or iced, pumpkin-flavored or sweetened with a hint of maple, there's something for everyone. Some chains, like Starbucks and Dunkin', are giving away free coffee, while other coffee companies are offering major discounts on products on their online store, so you can save money on your coffee from the comfort of your own home.

To help you make the most of the annual holiday, here are some of the best deals you won't want to miss:

1. Starbucks

Get a free drink reward on Sept. 29 when you order a size grande or larger handcrafted beverage (excluding hot brewed coffee or tea, ready-to-drink sips, and Starbucks Reserve beverages) using the mobile order and pay feature. You can redeem the reward through Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Starbucks also brought back Starland, its augmented reality game filled with prizes, and is offering Triple Stars for Rewards members on Thursday, Oct. 1.

2. Dunkin'

You can run on Dunkin' with a free medium hot or iced coffee when you make any purchase at participating Dunkin' locations on Sept. 29. Choose from DD's Original Blend, Dark Roast, or Dunkin' Decaf for your free sip, but remember milk alternatives or extra flavorings might cost you extra.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

3. Sheetz

Sheetz is giving away a free cold brew — any size and any flavor — to all customers who order through the Sheetz app on Sept. 29, which includes a curbside pickup option. You can even get into your fall ~feels~ with flavors like pumpkin pie and salted caramel.

4. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering all guests a free brewed coffee on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with no purchase necessary. If you're a Rewards member, you can get the ultimate combo: one free brewed coffee and one free doughnut of your choice. If you're not a Rewards member yet, you can easily sign up through the Krispy Kreme app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, or visit the Krispy Kreme Rewards website. Both deals will be valid via pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the United States.

5. Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is celebrating the holiday from Monday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 26. In that time, you'll be able to purchase any size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents through the Tim Hortons app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, or at Tim Hortons website.

6. Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble cafe is offering a free cup of tall, hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item on Sept. 29. The deal is available at participating Barnes & Noble Cafes across the United States.

Courtesy of Barnes & Noble

7. Pilot Flying J

On the road on National Coffee Day? Get any size of a hot or cold Pilot Flying J coffee for free through the Pilot Flying J app. Some of the flavors available in the offer include seasonal tastes like Vanilla Cold Brew and Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino.

8. Grounds & Hounds

Want to get your deals on without leaving your house? Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co is offering customers 20% off all products the website, including subscriptions, from Monday, Sept. 28 through Tuesday, Sept. 29. When you buy from Grounds & Hounds, you're also helping a good cause: 20% of all profits go to rescue organizations throughout the country. Just use the code "COFFEEDAY20" when you're checking out to snag the deal.

9. Wandering Bear

If you'd like to enjoy cold brew from home, you can get 32% off the brand's 32-ounce Extra-Strong Cold Brew Carton using the code "NATLCOFFEEDAY" on the Wandering Bear website on Sept. 29. The product features two espresso shots per glass (150 milligrams of caffeine) so you can stay energized all day. Want more pick-me-ups? Check out the 24-hour flash sale on the company's Extra-Strong Coffee Pods. You'll pay only 99 cents for the pods (or $9.90 for a 10-pack) on the Wandering Bear website and Amazon. Each cup of coffee a pod is equivalent to three espresso shots (250 milligrams of caffeine), and is compatible in all K-Cup and Keurig machines.

10. BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold, a Black owned tea and coffee brand, is offering customers 15 % off on the store's products beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Wednesday, Sept. 30. All you'll need to do is head over to the BLK & Bold website and used the code BLKcoffee. Some restrictions may apply.

11. Omni Bev Cold Brew

If you're still keeping your sips iced up as the weather cools down, you can score 20% off on any product on the Omni Bev website from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Use code "CoffeeDay2020" at checkout to redeem the deal. If you're not familiar with Vietnamese cold brew, these sips are described on the site as an "unconventional transformation of Vietnamese coffee," which is traditionally brewed in a pour-over style.

12. Milano Cookies

Queer Eye star Tan France is partnering with Milano for the Milano x Tan France Cup and Saucer set. Each set includes a bag of Double Dark Chocolate Milano cookies to pair with your beverage of choice. Milano will be giving away a select number of the sets on the Milano Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 29. You can enter to win by following @Milanocookies and tagging who you'd like to #HaveACookie with on National Coffee Day.

There are plenty of deals to be had, and if you decide to head to the store to pick up some drinks, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety measures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. The CDC recommends not going out if you're sick, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands after handling packaging.

f you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.