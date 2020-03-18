ICYMI, Starbucks is celebrating National Coffee Day a bit early, with the relaunch of its Starland Game. The augmented-reality (AR) game first launched in the spring, and now it’s back to give you another chance at sweet prizes, like a year's worth of free drinks or a $500 Starbucks gift card. To get an extra chance at a prize, here's how you can get a Starbucks Starland Game free play.

Starbucks Rewards members can get in on some of the over 2.5 million prizes on offer, which include instant win prizes like free coffee and pastries, free stars, and discounts on seasonal sips. Meanwhile, grand prizes include free drinks for a year or free drinks and breakfast for six months, bonus stars, and a $500 Starbucks gift card. Instant win prize winners will be notified immediately, the recipients of the grand prizes will find out what they won on Oct. 29.

With such sweet prizes available, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the opportunity to score one extra free play per day. To start, you'll first need to make sure you're a Starbucks reward member. If you're not, you can sign up for free. Considering the status comes with perks like earning stars towards purchases, it's a no-brainer.

Once you sign up in your Starbucks app or by clinking the link in your Starbucks Starland email, you'll get one free play, which will either win you an instant win prizes or enter you into the raffle for the grand prizes. After your first free play, you're eligible for one free play per day. You can head to the bottom of the game page and fill out your contact information in this form found at the bottom of the page. You can make up to two free play requests per day.

You can also enter when you order a Starbucks item through your Starbucks app or use your registered Starbucks Card to pay for your order. However you get your plays, they'll be loaded to your game for you to use. If you head to Starbucks, be sure to follow the chain's coronavirus safety guidance which includes ordering ahead in the Starbucks app and wearing a face mask. Also, keep in mind coronavirus safety measures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which include not going out if you're sick, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands after handling packaging.

If you don't want to swing by Starbucks to enter, it's so easy to play the game and cast your name in the running for some great prizes from the comfort of your own home.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.