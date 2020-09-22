In honor of National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, DD is making is so much easier for America to run on Dunkin' by starting its own unofficial holiday, National Dunkin' Day. The inaugural celebration offers customers a chance at delicious freebies, new merch, and Dunkin' care packages. Here's how you can get in on Dunkin's National Coffee Day 2020 deals, with some starting as early as Wednesday, Sept. 23.

First, I'll start with the National Dunkin' Day deal happening Tuesday, Sept. 29. To celebrate, participating Dunkin' locations nationwide will offer customers a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase all day long. You can choose from DD's Original Blend, Dark Roast, or Dunkin' Decaf, but milk alternatives or extra flavorings might be an extra charge on the freebie. No matter what you buy to score you complimentary sip, it's the perfect excuse to grab a second free coffee for your BFF (or yourself, because no judgement), or pick up a donut to enjoy with your cuppa.

If you're looking to enjoy some DD deliciousness from the comfort of your home, you can enter to receive a National Dunkin' Day care package. Each package comes with tumblers, masks, tote bags, and Post Cereal X Dunkin's Coffee cereal, as well DD K-Cup pods, packaged coffee, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

In addition to surprising 20 Dunkin' fans with the special delivery on Sept. 29, the company is giving away 100 care packages on Wednesday, Sept. 23. To enter to be one of 100 winners randomly selected for the care package, you'll need to comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on Sept. 23, any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET. You'll need to respond to the post, which will ask you to "use an emoji that best describes yourself before having your Dunkin." You'll also have to tag a friend, and use the hashtag #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes. Winners will be randomly chosen and notified later that day. If you win, Dunkin' will send this care package anywhere in the U.S., so it'll be delivered straight to you.

Last but not least, Dunkin' will also help fans wear their love for DD on their sleeves with a lineup of limited-edition National Dunkin’ Day apparel designed by Jones Knowles Ritchie. The new merch drops on Thursday, Sept. 24 at ShopDunkin.com, and it will include T-shirts, tote bags, and more accessories paying homage to Dunkin' coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

When picking up your free coffee order on Sept. 29, remember to practice some precautions in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. Try to limit your contact with others as much as possible, wear a mask, and wash your hands after handling your food and drinks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.