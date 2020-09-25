PSA: National Coffee Day is coming up on Sept. 29, and Starbucks' National Coffee Day 2020 deals go way beyond a free cuppa. The Seattle-based chain usually extends its deals beyond one day during its "Star Days," and this year is no different. You'll have a chance to score a free sip, and you can take advantage of a brand new offer for Starbucks Rewards members.

First up, open your Starbucks app on Sept. 29 and order a size grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the mobile order and pay feature, and you'll receive a free drink reward, which will be redeemable through Tuesday, Oct. 6. Keep in mind the deal isn't valid on hot brewed coffee or tea, ready-to-drink sips, or Starbucks Reserve beverages, but you can get almost every other sip on the menu.

As if the free drink deal isn't enough, Starbucks is offering Triple Stars (!!!) for Rewards members on Thursday, Oct. 1. It's the first time the chain has offered a Triple Star deal, and it's good for orders made in-person, at the drive-thru, or in the app with your Starbucks Rewards account.

Since these deals are only good for Rewards members, make sure you sign up for free online or through the Starbucks app if you haven't already. To make sure you get your Stars, pay using a linked Starbucks Card, a linked credit or debit card, or a select mobile wallet option through order ahead. Otherwise, have the barista scan your Rewards barcode in-person before paying.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks is also set to unleash some surprises on its social media channels during the week, as well as a Star-themed Snapchat Lens on National Coffee Day, so make sure you're following them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Another exciting way to earn Rewards comes with the return of Starbucks' Starland game on Monday, Sept. 28. The augmented reality game launched in March 2020 but disappeared on April 8. You can play the game by tapping the news in the messages section on your Starbucks app, and get up to two plays per day through Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a chance to win free coffee, Stars, and gift cards.

When heading to Starbucks to pick up your mobile order on Sept. 29, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. Try to avoid making extra trips, wear a mask, and wash your hands after handling your to-go packaging. Also, make sure you check Starbucks' coronavirus policy so you know what to expect.

