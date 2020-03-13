Starbucks is giving its fans a chance to win some seriously awesome prizes. Starbucks released a new game on the Starbucks Rewards app, and it's so easy to get your hands on some freebies. Here's how to play Starbucks' Starland game for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

If you missed out on the prizes from the Starbucks For Life game, you can start playing the new augmented reality (AR) game, Starland. The coffee company launched Starland on Friday, March 13, and it's available for Starbucks Rewards members in the United States to play online and in the Starbucks app through Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Starland offers players the chance to win over 2.5 million prizes, including Instant Win prizes, free handcrafted drinks for a year, and a $500 Starbucks gift card.

To play the game, you need to have a Starbucks Rewards account. If you don't have one, you can sign up to get access to the game and start earning rewards Stars for free. Check for a Starbucks email with the link or open your app to your messages to start playing Starland. Once you've found the game, you'll have one free play. Enable your phone's camera for the augmented reality function. Then, you'll search with your camera for gold stars. To select which star you want, tap it, and wait to see your prize.

You'll receive one free play a day, with the ability to earn another play for up to two plays per day. You can earn plays when you purchase Starbucks items with your registered Starbucks Card or through the app. Your prize will either be a raffle ticket to enter toward a grand prize, or an instant win prize. If you'd like to enter without making a purchase, you can do so by clicking the link at the bottom of the game play page and filling out a short form with your contact information.

When you win raffle tickets, you can select the Raffle tab in the game and enter to win prizes such as free drinks for a year, triple stars for a year, free breakfast for a year, 15,000 Stars, or a $500 Starbucks gift card. The official rules say the grand prize winners from the raffles will be randomly selected from the prize pool on or around Thursday, April 9.

Instant Win prizes include 2,504,400 chances to win randomly selected prizes including free Bonus Stars, free brewed coffees, free pastries, Triple Stars for a month and Uber Eats promo codes.

Since Starland is only here for a limited time, you may want to start playing ASAP to score prizes.