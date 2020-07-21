Your morning coffee run at Starbucks is about to get so much easier, thanks to updates coming to the company's loyalty program. Rewards members can look forward to easily earning stars on almost every purchase. These new Starbucks Rewards payment methods for fall 2020 will make ordering so much more convenient.

On Tuesday, July 21, the coffee chain announced updates coming to its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, and it's meant to give customers more options when checking out. Currently, Starbucks Rewards members earn stars toward free drinks and food when they pay with their linked Starbucks card in stores and through the app.

Come fall 2020, Starbucks Rewards members will be able to earn stars when paying with cash, credit/debit cards, and select mobile wallets, such as PayPal. The new payment methods will come in addition to the current payment methods Rewards members use to earn stars. There are two new ways you'll be able to earn Stars using the expanded payment options:

Linked Credit Card

The new linked payment method allows you to connect a credit card, debit card, or mobile wallet to your Starbucks Rewards account so that you can use it to pay directly when you're placing an order through the app. (You won't have to load the money from that card onto an official Starbucks card.) You'll earn one star per $1 spent when you place an order using the linked payment method.

Scan Rewards Barcode

If you're ordering at the counter, you'll be able to scan your member barcode in the app before paying with cash, credit card, debit card, or mobile wallet. You'll earn one star per $1 spent when you place an order by scanning your member barcode.

If you're a current Rewards member, you'll still be able to enjoy the same benefits you currently have. If you pay with your preloaded Starbucks card, you'll earn two stars per $1 spent. Members will still receive other perks, such as a complimentary birthday treat, free brewed coffee and tea refills, and more.

Starbucks didn't offer an official date for the when the update will come this fall, but you can look for more ways to get your stars so soon. If you're not yet a member, you can sign up for free.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Stars are earned at participating stores, and even when the update comes, some locations will only have the ability to award stars for Starbucks Card transactions rather than the new payment methods, so you'll want to check with your local spot about the conditions before heading out to pick up your drinks. You also won't be able to earn stars when buying alcoholic beverages or on Starbucks gift card purchases.

If you're planning a trip to Starbucks, it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary shopping runs, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores. Starbucks also has new service methods during the coronavirus pandemic. You can stay updated on how stores are safely providing orders using the Starbucks App. Other safety precautions the chain is taking include having baristas wear masks, implementing social distancing for in-store pick up, and offering contactless payment and ordering through the Starbucks App. As of Wednesday, July 15, all customers are required to wear face coverings in company-owned stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.