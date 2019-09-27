Even though it seems like new food "holidays" are added to the calendar every year, I am very much here for celebrating each and every one of them. Luckily for everyone whose a fan of caffeine, one of the greatest food (er, drink) days of all is just around the corner. Yep, National Coffee Day is on Sunday Sept. 29, 2019, and there is no shortage of deals to be had, so check out these eight National Coffee Day 2019 deals on Sept. 29 to make sure you're ready to accept all the free java you can handle.

From BOGO deals to discounted cups of the good stuff, some of your favorite coffee spots are offering deals to celebrate the day. IDK about you, but coffee is a very necessary part of my day, and if I can get a couple cups for cheaper than normal, then I am so here for it. Whether you like it iced or hot; tall or short; in a tumbler or in a mug; you are sure to find a National Coffee Day deal that fits your needs. Given that the big day falls on a Sunday, you can do your best to sip away the Sunday scaries with a free brew. Check out the best deals happening on Sept. 29.

1. Dunkin's BOGO deal

When you visit participating Dunkin' locations on Sept. 29, you can score a free hot coffee of equal or lesser value when you buy a hot coffee, per a Dunkin' press release. Sounds like the perfect excuse for a coffee date with bae, Dunkin's treat!

2. Wawa free coffee

According to the official Wawa Twitter account, Wawa Rewards Members can get a free coffee at Wawa locations on Sunday. If you're not a member, you can still sign up and enjoy a free cup o' joe at this East Coast-based chain.

3. Pilot Flying J free coffee

Any road-tripper is familiar with Pilot Flying J truck stops, and all you need to do is download the Pilot Flying J app for free coffee at one of these spots on Sept. 29, according to the brand. Once you have the app, you'll be able to redeem the coupon for any size of a free hot or iced coffee.

4. Krispy Kreme's free coffee and doughnut

Fans of nomming on something sweet with their morning pick-me-up will love Krispy Kreme's deal for Sunday. On Sept. 29, you can get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free brewed coffee. You don't even have to purchase anything to take advantage of this deal happening at participating locations while supplies last.

5. Cumberland Farms' free coffee

If you're on the East Coast, you can grab a free cup of java at Cumberland Farms on Sept. 29 by texting "FREECOFFEE" to 64827, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Then, you'll receive a coupon for a free any-sized hot or iced coffee in the Farmhouse or Bold blend. You can also add any creamers, sweeteners, or flavor shots (including pumpkin spice) for free, so you can really get wild with your complimentary cup.

6. Godiva Café free coffee with purchase

If you're near one of the five Godiva Café locations in New York and New Jersey, you can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29, according to an email from Godiva to Elite Daily. Near a Godiva Boutique? Enjoy a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on all coffee bags.

7. Tim Hortons' free coffee with purchase

The Canada-based chain with many U.S. locations is giving away National Coffee Day rewards good for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea beverage, or eligible baked good on Sept. 28 and 29, when you make an order greater than 50 cents in the Tim Rewards app. Per an email from Tim Hortons to Elite Daily, you can expect to wait 24 to 60 hours from placing the order to get the coupon, so I'd order up ASAP.

8. Starbucks' Siren's Blend

While the popular chain isn't handing out free brews on Sunday, from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29, 15 cents from every cup of Siren's Blend sold will be split evenly between the International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days For Girls, which are organizations empowering young girls and women. The Siren's Blend was released on Sept. 24, and it is a "juicy, citrusy, and chocolatey blend [that] combines coffee from East Africa and Latin America, two regions where Starbucks works every day to elevate women’s leadership and sustainable farming practices," according to Starbucks. This one is more of a pay-it-forward deal, but with all the free coffee you'll be getting on Sunday, it'll be worth it to do some good, right?

IDK about you, but I can't wait to be seriously over-caffeinated on Sunday. Here's to hoping that coffee buzz will roll over to Monday morning!