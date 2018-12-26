12 Celebrity Couples That Confirmed Their Rumored Romance In 2018, Because It Was A Big Year For Love

After making thousands of excuses for why I don't have a monogamous romantic partner to various members of my extended family (that I only talk to on Christmas), I find solace in remembering all the celebrity couples that confirmed their rumored romance in 2018. What can I say? 2018 was a wild year for love — from Hollywood to Bollywood (Hi Priyanka and Nick) to everywhere in between. If you spent your holiday dodging slams about internet dating and millennials, it may help to remind those judgmental 'Boomers that 2018 was a big year for more traditional romance, and a whole lot of celebrity weddings.

From award shows to tearful bike rides to the "will they, won't they?" love celebrity love stories that finally came to full fruition, 2018 kept the angel Cupid busy, (and probably OKCupid busy too.) From the celebrity romance perspective, 2018 was a year for taking risks, unlikely pairings, 11 year age differences, and getting married very quickly into dating. (Again, hi Priyanka and Nick!)

As 2018 begins to end, and all the "Best Of..." and "Worst Of..." lists come upon us, let us take some time to celebrate love, and root for the newly confirmed celebrity relationships 2018 brought to us.

1 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may wonder what more could even be said about an ex-Disney Channel boy band star finding love with and 11 year senior half goddess, half actress/philanthropist now wife. Yes, wife. But, don't you worry I have a lot to say. After some flirty texting followed by both wearing Ralph Lauren to the 2017 Met Gala, the pair fell madly in love. Their 2018 wedding celebration took place in India and spanned a few days and various types of receptions.

2 Bella Hadid & the Weeknd Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perhaps the modern Ross and Rachel, Bella and the Weeknd have been on an off for a while now, but 2018 seems to be a good year for the love. The pair were shown together wearing Beetlejuice couples costumes for Halloween 2018, and have been reported to be going on strong into 2019.

3 Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's sweet birthday post for Schwarzenegger (Yes like the Terminator) solidified that the two were in fact a couple, and came right before the end of 2018. Though speculation of their love started in fall, the pair is going into 2019 Instagram official.

4 Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee stevekazee on Instagram After her 10 year split from ex-hubby, Channing Tatum, Jenna has found herself in the arms of a Tony Award winning actor and singer. The pair is still new, but seem to be getting pretty cozy with each other.

5 Channing Tatum & Jessie J channingtatum on Instagram Of course, Jenna isn't the only one to find new love. After the split, rumors began of Channing Tatum dating British singer, Jessie J. According to Cosmopolitan, Jenna and Channing were officially seeing new people in fall of 2018. Though it seemed hard to predict the Magic Mike star in love with anyone else, the pair has been linked since Oct. 2018, Channing even posted this Instagram from her concert the following month.

6 Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It seems like everyone on hit show Riverdale is falling in love. After speculation of some flames between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart started, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were confirmed as an item, even posting some major cute PDA pics. Cole and Lili are yet to be officially confirmed, but fan have speculated their love since March of 2017.

9 Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum stereogum on Instagram If you were a sad teen in the 90s or if you have the personality of someone who would have been a sad teen in the 90s (@ me) you probably weren't too surprised when you heard the actress and widow of the late Heath Ledger married indie darling (and also widower) Phil Elverum in 2018. The two have both suffered loss from previous spouses passing and are reported to have met through mutual friends.

10 Grimes & Elon Musk Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Met Gala makes for love again. Grimes and Elon Musk are yet another unlikely pair from 2018. The two reportedly met on Twitter, making jokes about Artificial Intelligence. Rather, Musk was about to make a joke, and realized Grimes had already done it. Grimes made the relationship Insta official getting Elon a gothic birthday cake.