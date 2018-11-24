Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family, and gratitude — and even celebrities join us mere mortals to give thanks for all they have. This year, countless celebs spent Thanksgiving with their loved ones, including recently engaged Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas, whose Thanksgiving 2018 Photos show the couple is all about family. The two aren't even married yet, but they're serious #CoupleGoals.

In a matching Instagram photo posted by Chopra on Thursday, Nov. 22 and by Jonas on Nov. 23, the couple can be seen sitting at an incredibly long table in Dehli, India with Jonas at one end and Chopra sitting next to him. In Chopra's caption for the photo, she writes, "Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.." and on Jonas' Instagram post with the same photo, he captioned it, "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

Jonas is wearing a traditional Indian kurta — a long shirt — which many South Asian people on Twitter noted right away. User @divyastark wrote, "He is wearing a kurta wow. Priyanka really did that." Another user, @shanleeboo wrote, "Just a reminder that Nick Jonas marrying Priyanka Chopra is a win to every brown girl that ever had a crush on him thank u and goodnight."

Here's the family photo the couple posted on their respecitve Instagram accounts:

According to Insider, Jonas and Chopra have been dating since May 2018 and Jonas proposed just months later. In August, Chopra confirmed the engagement with an Instagram post that said "taken..with all my heart and soul.." In the photo, Chopra is seen sporting a big diamond that reportedly cost Jonas $200,000. Later, it was revealed by E! that Jonas shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London in July to shop for her ring privately. Celebrities: they're just like us! Elite Daily reached out to both Jonas' and Chopra's teams for comment on the reports at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The couple's engagement has made headlines for a couple of reasons. First, the age gap — the two are 11 years apart and though many tabloids and gossip sites were critical of this, a source close to Jonas told People that the age difference doesn't bother them at all; in fact, Jonas prefers it. Second, their relationship took fans off guard. The Quantico star and former Disney-channel-star-turned-pop-singer attended the Met Gala in 2017 but at the time Chopra insisted it was merely platonic. During a May 2017 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, She told Kimmel that they decided to go together because they were both wearing Ralph Lauren, but Kimmel wasn't having it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Later, the couple would confirm that they met through a mutual friend — Chopra's co-star Graham Rogers on Quantico, per ABC.

Now that Chopra and Jonas are making headlines again due to new reports about the couple's purported wedding details, per Harpers Bazaar, these family-focused Instagram posts make so much sense. Us Weekly also reported that the pair are reportedly set to wed in India in December, per a source close to the couple. Elite Daily reached out to both Chopra's and Jonas' representatives for comment on their reported upcoming wedding details, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

What fans do know is that Chopra and Jonas have both already celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties, so it seems like the pair is inching closer to the big day, whenever it happens to be.

Whatever happens next for this couple, we know they're definitely living their best lives.