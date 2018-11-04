The countdown to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's nuptials is on, and the actress is "setting sail" on her last days of singlehood. On Saturday, Nov. 3, the "Quantico" star took the pre-wedding festivities overseas to Amsterdam with all her ladies in attendance, including her future sister-in-law. TBH, Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette party with "J sister" Sophie Turner looked like the best time, and from their new Instagram hashtag, I'd say these two are fast becoming real-life besties.

Over the weekend, the bride-to-be took #SquadGoals to the next level as she partied on a boat in the Venice of the North with a few of her gal pals. In addition to her close friends, Turner — who's engaged to the other single Jo Bro, Joe Jonas — was on hand to ring in the celebration, and their social media homages to each other are literally squad goals.

The flame-haired Game of Thrones star started off the Instagram love fest when she shared a photo of Chopra — decked out in a black "bride-to-be" sash and black sunglasses — striking a pose on her Instagram Story. Chopra quickly returned the love with the ultimate hashtag for their friendship, re-sharing the image with the fitting caption, "#TheJSisters."

Their bond progressed over the course of the night, culminating in a hilarious video of Chopra carrying Turner on her back through the streets of Amsterdam after an evening out on the town, again captioned with #TheJSisters hashtag. This just shows that the friends who stick through #HighHeelFails together, stay BFFs together long after the night is over.

The 36-year-old also took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of the entire group, aka her bachelorette party squad, against the backdrop of Amsterdam's canals. In the first photo, she can be seen keeping warm and bridal with a cream sweater dress paired with matching long socks as well as what looks like snakeskin boots and a cream overcoat, while the second image shows the entire group cheesing for the camera.

"Setting sail... #bachelorette#Squad," she captioned the post.

If the "J sisters" post didn't prove that she's definitely already part of the Jonas fam, "J Mama," aka Nick's mom Denise Miller-Jones, took to the Instagram comments section of Chopra's post with a teasing message about her final days as a single woman.

"Be good," she joked, along with a red heart emoji.

As the Chopra-Jonas wedding has drawn near, the bride-to-be has only gotten closer with her future in-laws. Photos from the actress's bridal shower showed her busting a move with Mrs. Jonas as well as her own mom, Madhu, and who can forget the sweet engagement party in India where the couple's families totally met and bonded? Nick's brother Joe and Turner have also both welcomed her to the Jo Bro clan with open arms, penning sweet congratulatory messages when news of their engagement broke and even planning the cutest double dates.

From the look of the actress's latest Instagram posts, it looks like not only is Chopra definitely in with the Jonas family, but she's also made a bestie for life with her future sister-in-law.