11 Amazon Prime TV Shows For Date Night That’ll Hook You Right Away

It's official: Date nights in are en vogue. If you and your partner are planning your fair share of them, you'll need activities. Fortunately, Amazon Prime has plenty of date-night TV shows for you and your SO to work through. Sure, you've probably found several activities that make for great, date-night-at-home revelry. Chances are you've played bartender with your boo, filmed a TikTok dance challenge, tried every pasta recipe on Pinterest and have Instagram Lived as a couple at least once. Zoom happy hours with friends are great, but still, few things beat the date-night classics: a cozy blanket, refreshments of choice, takeout, and your head nestled on your bae's shoulder, watching TV. When you're on the hunt for something that'll keep you entertained for longer than an hour and a half, start up a TV show you've been meaning to find time to marathon.

If you're looking for a reprieve from Netflix and Hulu and you're eager to take advantage of Amazon Prime — beyond getting tie-dye kits, bath bombs, and ring lights shipped to your house for free, that is — here are 11 shows you and your significant other can get wrapped up in on date night.

1. "Downton Abbey" If you and your boo want escapism, get caught up in the aristocratic hot mess of Downton Abbey.

2. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Meet the "marvelous" Midge Maisel, a woman who turns her broken heart into a stand-up comedy career.

3. "Married At First Sight" All you need to know is Married At First Sight walked so Love Is Blind could run.

4. "The Fall" If you and your partner like procedural dramas, follow one tenacious police officer's quest to take down a serial killer in The Fall.

5. "Vikings" Scratch your history itch with Vikings, a drama about, well, vikings.

6. "Luther" Idris Elba is Luther, a whip-smart, drool-worthy detective who's kicking *ss and taking names. Enough said.

7. "Star Trek: The Original Series" Long before Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto were Kirk and Spock, Star Trek: The Original Series chronicled their space adventures.

8. "Suits" If you and your boo like drama, scamming, and Meghan Markle, give Suits a try.

9. "The Man In High Castle" Another show for your inner history nerd is The Man In High Castle, a drama about life post-WWII if the Axis Powers had won.

10. "Modern Love" If you and your boo really dug The New York Times' "Modern Love" column or podcast, good news: a TV show version of Modern Love exists, too. It''s jam-packed with all your favorite celebs, like Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and Tina Fey.