These Epcot Drink Recipes Will Have You Drinking Around The World At Home

When you think of Epcot, you likely think of the different countries you can visit around the World Showcase. One of the bucket list things to do at Disney is drink around the world (for those who are 21 or up). It's a fun way to experience each one of the pavilions, and now you can take that journey without leaving your home, thanks to Epcot drink recipes online. With the right ingredients, you'll be able to hop from Japan to France with just a couple of sips.

There are quite a few ways to channel the dream Disney vacay while you're at home. You could watch virtual ride videos, then you can whip up some Mickey-shaped snacks in the kitchen. While you're baking, you can make yourself any one of these seven Epcot drinks to enjoy, too. From avocado margaritas to the Instagram-worthy violet lemonade, you'll definitely find something on the menu you'll love.

You can also use any of these drink recipes to pair with dinner you're making for a romantic date night with bae. Invite your friends over, and make a flight of drinks to try while you decide on which one is your favorite. The possibilities are truly endless, and the best part of all is that your tastebuds will get to travel the globe. You don't even have to change out of your sweatpants to do it!

1. Tipsy Ducks In Love Travel Hodge Podge on YouTube The Tipsy Ducks in Love is a fave at the Joy of Tea kiosk in the China Pavilion. The kiosk at Epcot has many delicious teas and specialty cocktails, but the Tipsy Ducks is the adult caffeinated sip you'll fall in love with. It's a combo of whisky, coffee, black tea, cream, and chocolate syrup, so it's super simple to recreate at home.

2. Avocado Margarita Imagine Eating on YouTube If your drink of choice is a margarita, you'll definitely want to try the Avocado Margarita found at the Mexican Pavilion in Epcot. You can find this drink in the park at the La Cava del Tequila lounge, and on the menu, it's called La Cava Avocado. At home, all you'll need to whip up this treat is: an avocado, tequila, melon liquor, agave, and a lime.

3. Pimm's Cup How To Drink on YouTube Pimm's Cup is a refreshing, fruity cocktail that's perfect for brunch. At Epcot, you can find this at the Rose & Crown Pub in the United Kingdom Pavilion. All you need to make this at home is Pimm's No. 1 and lemon soda (Sprite is what Epcot uses).

4. Cider And Fireball Hayley Morris on YouTube Another great sip at the Rose & Crown Pub at Epcot is the Cider and Fireball. It's basically what it sounds like: Fireball and cider combined with a couple other ingredients. According to the menu, Disney's recipe is Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Strongbow Cider, and Ginger Ale. You can follow along with this YouTube tutorial that uses Bulmers and Jameson instead, and combine that with your Fireball and Ginger Ale.

5. Violet Sake Adventure Bros on YouTube The Violet Sake is a gorgeous, Instagram-worthy drink you'll want to snap a selfie with. This recipe tutorial is so simple that it only has a few ingredients: Monin Desert Pear Syrup, sake, water, and lime. So, for goodness sake, what are you waiting for?

6. Grand Marnier Orange Slush Cosplay Kitchen on YouTube The Grand Marnier Orange Slush from the France Pavilion at Epcot is super refreshing. In the park, you can find this cocktail on the menu at the champagne kiosk across from Chefs de France. At home, you can recreate it with orange juice, water, Grand Marnier, Grey Goose, and rum. Be sure to watch Ratatouille or Beauty and the Beast while you're enjoying this cocktail.