Bath bombs: Because unscented, uncolored water is not nearly good enough. Although Lush may be the most popular bath bomb manufacturer in the world, they’re certainly not the world’s only creator of these sweetly scented, vividly colored, animated balls of bath time joy. So if you’ve been into your Jelly Bombs and Big Blues for a while now, it's time to expand your horizons and pick up a few of the the best bath bombs on Amazon.

Ahead, you'll find eight different types of bath bombs — some sold in bulk, some sold individually — that are each unique in their own way. Some fizz, some bubble. Some have therapeutic properties, while others are simply entertaining. Some are made for babies, others for kids, but what they all have in common is that they’re for people in want of a truly joyful bath time experience, which I'm assuming is all of us.

Keep scrolling to shop the best bath bombs you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The Best-Selling Bath Bombs On Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (Set of 12) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With a practically perfect, 4.9-star rating from over 10,000 reviewers thus far, this LifeAround2Angels bath bomb gift set is far and away the highest-rated bath bomb set on Amazon. Originally created for the owner’s two daughters, LifeAround2Angels continues to hand-make their bath bombs from their California headquarters using (mostly) naturally derived ingredients. In this set you’ll find a selection of the brand’s most-loved bath bombs, like lavender, mango papaya, Victorian rose, and black raspberry vanilla. Reviewers confirm that the scents are strong without being overpowering, they fizz up nicely, and the dye doesn’t leave a ring around your bathtub. Some of them contain flower petals and/or glitter, too, if you like a little something special in your bath bomb.

2. The Best Bath Bombs For Babies & Toddlers FridaBaby Natural Sleep Bath Bombs (Set of 3) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Drop one of these fizzy FridaBaby Sleep Frida bath bombs into your baby or toddler’s bath firstly for the entertainment value, and secondly for the lavender-infused formula that’ll get them nice and calm before bedtime. (Of course, even if you don't have kids, you can use these in your bath, too.) Work these bath bombs into your usual bed-and-bath routine, and swap them out for the brand's eucalyptus vapor bath bombs if your baby has a cough or cold. One reviewer wrote: “My toddler LOVES these ‘baff bombs’ and has so much fun throwing them in the tub and watching them fizz,” one reviewer wrote, adding that the lavender scent “actually smells like lavender — not a cheap lavender scent like some other products out there.”

3. The Best Bath Bombs For Kids Two Sisters Bubble Bombs Squishy Surprise Kit (Set of 6) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Once these Two Sisters Bubble Bombs have dissolved into a brightly colored, sweetly scented bubble bath (note that these bubble, not fizz!), they release a super cute squishy toy for your little one to play with. But if you don’t have kids, there is absolutely no one to stop you from ordering these for yourself. “I ordered these bath bombs for my nephew who is four years old," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "He strongly dislikes baths and often throws a fit. These bath bombs make him excited for bath time. He is super excited to find the squishy inside and the smell is amazing!”

4. The Best Bath Bombs Made With Clean Ingredients Beauty By Earth Bath Bombs (Set of 6) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Lots of bath bombs on Amazon claim to be all natural, but actually contain synthetic additives like dyes and fragrances. This Beauty By Earth bath bomb set is really, truly, 100% natural, though. The formulas for all six healing bath bombs involve some variation of baking soda, citric acid, salts, kaolin clay, water, shea butter, cocoa butter, essential oils, sunflower oil, and botanical flowers and leaves. And with names like Muscle Relief, Relaxing Detox, and Bedtime Ritual, these bath bombs will make a welcome addition to your at-home spa situation.

6. The Best Individual Fizzy Bath Bomb Da Bomb Bath Bombs $5 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don’t want to spring for a whole set of fizzy bath bombs, pick and choose among these individually sold Da Bomb bath bombs. There are a ton of versions available on Amazon, and they all have their own unique colors, scents, and effects. Also delightful: The cute little prizes inside will bring you back to your sugar cereal days, whether that was a decade ago or this morning. This stress-melting, lavender-scented bath bomb appears to be the most popular, but personally, I’m intrigued by the Unicorn version’s pastel swirl. Or, you might like the gold, glittery Treasure Bomb if you’re kind of extra.

7. The Best Crystal Bath Bombs The Island Bath & Body Geode Crystal Bath Bombs (Set of 6) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon And if you’re very extra, these Island Bath & Body crystal bath bombs are what you need (and, frankly, deserve). Each handmade bath bomb is painted to resemble a particular crystal or stone, and formulated with essential oils and fragrances designed to promote a mood to match. For example: Orange Calcite can purportedly encourage energy and positivity, so the bath bomb is infused with uplifting mango and papaya scents (plus glitter). Amethyst, citrine, moonstone, pink agate, and Amazonite-inspired bath bombs round out the six-piece set.