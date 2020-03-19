If you're being honest, you spend a lot of time on social media. It's hard not to, especially if you're hanging out at home, or just heard about the latest and greatest feature. Right now, the hottest feature on Instagram is probably the filters and effects you can use in stories, including some of the best Instagram story filters for selfies.

These filters aren't like the hilarious ones that tell you who your cartoon parents would be, or one that puts a pizza crown on top of your head. They're not inspired by your favorite celebrities like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift, either. (Although, those effects can be really fun to use.)

These story effects will make your face #glow by balancing out the lighting in your room or adding a touch of grain to your looks and loving glares. After you share a selfie to your story with one of these filters applied, you'll probably have followers swarming to your DMs.

They'll want to know how you found that glorious effect, or give you a nice compliment like, "You look so good today," or "Beautiful!" TBH, you don't need a story filter to look beautiful AF, but these 10 will be fun to mess around with when you're taking your next selfie.

1. Hey Darling by @henrysdiary Instagram/@henrysdiary First things first: Give your next selfie a cozy mood with the Hey Darling effect by @henrysdiary. This filter warms up the space around you and adds shadows to highlight your facial features. To say the least, it's dreamy.

2. BAHAMAS by @bryant Did you want every one of your selfies to feel tropical? Then go your Instagram app and save BAHAMAS by @bryant. It'll turn a selfie into a masterpiece by giving your skin that vacation-like glow. It's like golden hour on-the-go.

3. RETROdust by @yulya.kors If you follow Aspyn Ovard and other influencers on Instagram, you may have already seen RETROdust by @yulya.kors in all its glory. This filter adds a simple layer of dust to your photos and neutralizes all the yellows in a room. It's perfect for sunny days and rays.

4. Hygge Preset One by @grishaeva.law Hygge Preset One is perfect for situations where you're taking selfies at home. Maybe you just tried out some new makeup, or want to post a mirror pics on the 'Gram. Either way, make the most of this sparkling effect created by @grishaeva.law and its effortless look.

5. Glitter on White by @janmahavan Instagram/@janmahavan Are you a firm believer that everything is better with glitter? If so, then you need to save Glitter on White by @janmahavan. As the name suggests, this effects puts sparkly glitter on any and all highlights in your selfie. It'll make you feel like a unicorn in real life.

6. Vanilla by @ellesuko Pass your radiant vibes and times onto your followers with the Vanilla effect by @ellesuko. This effect makes all the right edits to your selfie — adding exposure to the frame and grain. Some of your followers might think you took your selfie on an old-school film camera. It's that good.

7. Puppy by @instagram Let's be honest: A puppy filter is the name of the game. It makes you want to cuddle closer to your furry friend and love on them extra hard. And it has this magical power of making you feel incredibly cute. Puppy by @instagram, for that reason, should be your next "save."

8. Square Film by @janmahavan Polaroid frames will never go out of style, right? So, embrace them when you're taking your next selfie. Square Film by the one and only @janmahavan gives you that frame and lets you put whatever you'd like it in in real time. No actual camera or editing app required.

9. Mood by @diana_luchitskaya Film frames and camera-like details bring any story effect to the next level. Take it from Mood by @diana_luchitskaya. In this effect, your frame looks like a strip of film, lightly graced with dust and ready for you to capture sweet mems and selfies.