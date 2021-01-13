Turn Yourself Into A Cartoon Character On TikTok With These Easy Steps

If you've ever wondered what you'd look like as an animated character, it's easy to find out, thanks to the cartoon face filter trend that’s been trending on TikTok. However, you may be wondering why you don’t have a cartoon face filter on TikTok if you’ve been tapping through the filter options in the app. Despite the millions of views on videos with the #CartoonFilter tag on TikTok, the filter you most likely want isn’t on the app.

While TikTok technically has its own “Animate Me” effect that virtually transforms you into a Disney character, some of the most popular cartoon filters on the app come from third-party platforms like Snapchat or the Voilà AI Artist Cartoon Photo app. None of these filters are from an official Disney cartoon app, but they all promise to make it look like you walked right off the set of Frozen, Sleeping Beauty, or a Pixar film, depending on which animation style you choose.

You've likely seen the adorable — and sometimes creepily realistic — filters in your TikTok feed, but if you’re not satisfied with TikTok’s animator, you’ll want to turn to Snapchat or Voilà and share the results on TikTok. As of June 21, TikTok videos with the #CartoonFilter tag have garnered over 47.4 million views. So, if you haven't joined the trend by now, you'll want to get on it. You can easily upload a video with the Cartoon Lens on TikTok in a few steps:

Snapchat

1. Cartoon 3D Style

Snapchat’s Cartoon 3D Style Lens boasts a Pixar-inspired style of animation that’s both realistic and cute. To find it, you’ll want to open Snapchat’s Snap Camera, flip through your Lens Carousel until you find the "Explore" button, then type in “Cartoon 3D Style” to try it for yourself. Once you’re using the Lens, you can also tap the screen to choose between two slightly different animation styles before you record your Snap and save it to your phone.

2. Cartoon Effect

Snapchat's Cartoon Effect Lens is definitely more in-line with a traditional Disney style of animation, but features good attention to detail with your features and facial expressions. To find it, you’ll want to head to Snapchat and open the Snap Camera and tap on the smiley face icon to the right of the shutter button to search your Lens Carousel for an icon with a stylized cartoon face on it.

If you don't find it in your Lens Carousel, you'll need to tap the "Explore" button to the right of the smiley icon. Once you're on the Explore page, type "cartoon" into the search bar at the top. The official Snapchat lens will show up as the first option. Tap to use it and create a video with the filter, then save it to your phone. You can also hit the star option below the filter to save it to your "Favorites" roll in Explore for easier access later.

Voilà AI Artist Cartoon Photo App

Since its release in March 2021, the Voilà app has had fans switching between its two Disney-inspired cartoon filters. Whether you opt for a 3D Cartoon filter to give yourself a Tangled-inspired makeover or keep it classic Disney with a 2D Cartoon filter, the app will combine artistry and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to give you three Disney-fied renderings.

To try it out for yourself, download the app on either the App Store or Google Play then pick which of the filters you want to try. Once you select the orange arrow, you’ll have to tap “Allow Access,” then upload a photo you want to transform. The app will process your photo and share three cartoon versions of the photo you uploaded along with the original. You can download the four different creations as a set or save an individual one to your phone.

TikTok

You can also Disneyfy yourself right in the TikTok app, thanks to the “Animate Me” effect. To try it for yourself, type “Animate Me” in the search bar, then tap it when it comes up. You’ll then be able to see how different TikTokers have used the feature and, if you tap “use this effect,” virtually turn yourself into a cartoon character.

To complete the cartoon transformation, simply tap the screen and you’ll see yourself get a sparkly makeover complete with some pretty realistic animated features. From there, you can tap the check button to add any effects or sounds before you share it to TikTok.

Now that you’ve found and used the filter, you can upload it to TikTok. Open your TikTok app and tap on the plus sign (+) as though you’re about to record a video. Then, instead of recording, select the Upload icon to the right of the record button. Select the video from your camera roll, edit it however you’d like, and tap “post” to upload it. Before you put it out there, though, don’t forget to include the hashtag #cartoonfilter to get in on the animated action with everyone else.