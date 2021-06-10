Transform Into A Disney Character With This TikTok-Approved Face App

While there’s no shortage of Instagram and Snapchat filters that make you look like an animated character IRL, a new app that launched in March 2021 is going viral for its ability to make you look like you walked straight off the set of Frozen or Snow White. The Voilà AI Artist app features both 3D cartoon and 2D cartoon filters as well as Renaissance and Hand-Drawn Caricature in-app makeovers — and, due to the amount of detail, the results are surprisingly realistic. Here’s how to use Voilá app's cartoon face filter to transform yourself into a Disney character faster than you can say, “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo.”

Although the Voilá AI Artist Cartoon Photo app isn’t an official Disney cartoon app, it’s trending on TikTok after users realized it can alter your features into something that looks eerily similar to a Disney or Pixar cartoon. Using a combination of artistry and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the app takes the photo you upload and creates three different AI renderings, including an image of a cartoon child with oversized eyes and small Disney-esque features.

The results really do look like they came right out of your favorite cartoon, and the trend is not slowing down. As of June 10, the #Voilapp tag has over 574.1K views on TikTok, and it’s so easy to get in on the fun.

To try the Voilá app out for yourself, you’ll first need to download the app on either the App Store or Google Play. From there, you can scroll to which filter you want to use. (For a Disney-esque transformation, tap either 3D Cartoon for a Tangled-era Disney look or 2D Cartoon for an OG Sleeping Beauty-era character.) Next, tap the orange arrow, then select “Allow Access” to upload a photo. Once your photo is processed, you can download the four different creations altogether or just one of them to your phone, and then share your results on TikTok using the tag #Voilaapp.

Before you begin your virtual transformation, keep in mind that you’ll need to re-upload your photo every time you want to try a new filter, so consider saving the “Disneyfied” results if you don’t want to go through the image processing again.

Although it’s the Disney-inspired 2D and 3D filters that are trending, there’s plenty of fun to be had on the app, like the hilarious Hand-Drawn Caricature or the Bridgerton-inspired Renaissance filter that shows what you’d look like if you were painted in the 15th, 18th, or 20th century. So try out a few different filters and see which animated ~lewk~ suits you best.