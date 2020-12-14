The latest filter to break the TikTok-verse virtually transforms you into an animated character, but users are quickly figuring out they have to leave the app to create their own Frozen-worthy avatar. If you're wondering how to get a cartoon face filter on TikTok, you need to head to Snapchat first to create your digital mini-me. Here's how to get started.

ICYMI, the Cartoon Face filter, which basically makes you look like a Disney character, is already drawing comparisons to the hugely-popular Anime filter, which was released on Snapchat in September. While it also animates your face in real time, users are reporting that the newest Lens seems to capture more detail and nuances in expression, making it surprisingly realistic.

While the Cartoon effect is trending on TikTok under the hashtag #cartoonfilter as of Dec. 14, it's actually a Snapchat Lens the company promoted on Twitter on Dec. 5, and the effect can be found in Snapchat's Lens Carousel. Thankfully, it's super easy to share your Snapchat work to TikTok.

How To Find Snapchat's Cartoon Face Filter:

1. First, open Snapchat and go to the front-facing Snap Camera. Then, check the Lens Carousel for the Cartoon Lens by tapping on the smiley face icon next to the capture button.

2. If you don't see it in your Lens Carousel, you can search "Cartoon" with the Explore button (magnifying glass icon) at the top of your screen. The effect will say "Cartoon" with "Snapchat" underneath as the creator. It should be the first one to show up.

3. Once you find it, tap on the Lens, and then you have the option to favorite it (which saves it in your Lens Carousel), send it to friends, or snap a selfie or video of your new animated self. You can also upload a photo from your camera roll to give any pic the "Disney" treatment. (Even though this isn't an official Disney Lens, the results are nothing short of magical.)

4. From there, you can share your final results with your friends on Snapchat, or, if you're more in a TikTok ~mood~, you can take the extra steps to upload it there.

How To Share Your Cartoon Face Filter To TikTok:

To join the #cartoonfilter trend with Frozen look-a-likes and 29.1 million views as of Dec. 14, you have to upload your Snap creation.

1. To upload your filtered video to TikTok, open the app and tap the plus sign (+) button to start a recording. Then, tap on the Upload icon to the right of the record button.

2. From there, you can upload a video or videos from your camera roll and play around with shortening it, cropping it, or modifying its speed.

3. Hit next, and then you'll be taken to a page where you can add additional effects, filters, stickers, and more. Once you tap next and set your sharing preferences, you're good to hit the post button at the bottom of the screen to share your video.

Judging from the TikTok #cartoonfilter feed, plenty of users have had some pretty drastic animated makeovers, so feel free to scroll through for inspiration before sharing your own Disney doppelgänger.