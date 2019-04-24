42 Mirror Selfie Captions To Show You Reflect Good Vibes Only

When you’re not feeling creative but want to post something on social media, you can always fall back on your stylish friend: the mirror selfie. Unlike low-rise jeans, mirror selfies will be “in” forever and are easy to pull off with the help of good lighting and a camera. That’s all. You can use them to show off your #OOTD for the beach, including your swimsuit, floppy sun hat, and pool float, or self-confidence. Once you get the perfect pic, pair it with one of these mirror selfie captions before tapping the “share” button.

You could just caption your photo with a solo butterfly emoji or a hashtag, but a mirror selfie caption will help set the tone for your followers and strike up a conversation in the comments. If you post a mirror selfie with a caption about your go-to skin care products, your internet BFFs may ask you to drop your routine. If you post a chill pic with a caption saying how you’re #bored, then you may get suggestions about how you should spend your afternoon, or a follow-up text from your bestie asking whether you want to grab ice cream.

That’s sort of the beauty of mirror selfies. You can make them your own and turn them into a fashion show, a funny convo, or even a flirty message to your partner. The only “rule” is you have fun with them, and try out all the angles, poses, and moods you feel comfortable with. These mirror selfie captions can be paired with all kinds of pics, and will cover your feed in good vibes no matter what you post.

"Another day, another mirror selfie." "I’d like to say thank you to whoever invented the mirror selfie." "Mirror pics will never go out of style." "The lighting was too good to pass up a selfie." "Get ready with me." "I very rarely let people see me before 9 a.m." — David Rose, Schitt’s Creek "The human equivalent of the sparkle emoji." "That’s not a filter. My mirror is just dirty." "The category is flawless." "You're doing amazing, sweetie." — Kris Jenner "I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored." — Tyga, “Bored in the House” "This outfit deserved a permanent spot on the ‘gram." "A mirror selfie a day keeps the bad vibes away." "I’ve never taken a mirror selfie I didn’t like." "I can find a cute mirror anywhere I go." "Taking a mirror pic, just 'cause." "Life isn't perfect, but your mirror selfie can be." "Posting a mirror picture? Love that for me." "Send this mirror selfie to space, because I’m a star." "Hashtag mirror selfie." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy." "Working on myself, by myself, for myself." "It's a beautiful day for a mirror selfie." "Definitely sent five versions of this pic to my bestie before I posted." "Nothing but good vibes over here." "Where there’s a mirror, there’s a selfie opportunity." "Guess who took another mirror selfie!" "Should I drop my skin care routine?" "This mirror selfie is brought to you by Saturday." "I dress up to stare at my reflection as I walk by store windows." "Love yourself and your selfies." "Couldn’t pick just one mirror selfie to post." "Don’t forget to reflect." “Sorry, I didn’t see you there.” “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the baddest of them all?” "The only two words you should ever say to a mirror are, 'Hello, beautiful.'" ― Richelle E. Goodrich "Swipe to change my outfit." "Working on my angles." "The only thing my mirror selfie is missing is my bestie." "Today’s itinerary: wake up, take a selfie, live life." "Hope you don’t mind me flexing on you." "All they do is take selfies on selfies."