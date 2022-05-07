Everything To Know About Triple Star Days At Starbucks To Rack Up Rewards

Coffee lovers certainly know that there are plenty of sweet deals that’ll score you perks at chains like Starbucks. Of course, Starbucks Rewards is a popular option for sippers looking to earn Stars toward freebies like complimentary sips every time you spend at the coffee chain — and the chain’s Triple Star Day is certainly one of the best times of the year to score points. If you’re a Rewards member hoping to rack up more Stars ASAP, then you may be wondering: What is Triple Star Day at Starbucks? Here’s what to know.

Starbucks Rewards members get many chances during the year to earn more Stars than 1 or 2 Stars per purchase (depending on purchase method). From seasonal games to using a Starbucks Visa to earn to preload your digital Starbucks card to in-app challenges, Starbucks runs can be even more rewarding. One of the most exciting ways to earn Stars is Triple Star Day, which was implemented in 2020. Here’s what to know about the once-per-year chance at three times the Stars.

What Is Triple Star Day At Starbucks?

ICYDK, Starbucks’ Triple Star Day is all about rewarding customers with even more offers and opportunities to earn Stars. During the special one-day promo, Starbucks Rewards members have the chance to snag triple Stars on almost every order using one of the qualifying purchase methods. Of course, you’ll need to be a Rewards member to take part in Triple Star Day, and if you aren’t, you can join the loyalty program for free by downloading the Starbucks app or creating an account on Starbucks.com. Once you’re all set up, you can earn Stars when you make qualifying purchase through order ahead and pay on the Starbucks App or by scanning your Starbucks Rewards account when ordering in participating Starbucks locations. Members earn 1 Star per dollar when paying with a non-linked method and scanning their Starbucks Rewards code or a saved payment in the app. You can earn 2 Stars per dollar when you pay with a linked digital Starbucks card. But on Triple Star Day, your purchase earns you 3 Stars per dollar.

When Is Triple Star Day At Starbucks?

Though Starbucks hasn’t officially announced its Triple Star Day for 2022, the promo’s past dates can give us a clue to around when it’ll arrive. Starbucks has had two Triple Star Days before — the first Triple Star Day kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Then, Starbucks brought back Triple Star Day for its second year on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Since both past Triple Star Days have been on a Thursday in October, it’s likely that the one-day promo will also fall on the same day and month in 2022 — so mark your calendars for October and get ready to make a big order to really rack up the Stars.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

You can redeem Stars at increments of 25, 50, 150, 200, and 400, which can get you free milk substitutions, free handcrafted drinks, bakery items, and even merch, depending on which Star tier you redeem. Thankfully, there are plenty of other opportunities to snag perks at Starbucks while you’re counting down the days until Triple Star Day. Rewards Members also have access to a free Birthday Reward, free refills on hot coffee and tea, and Bonus Star promos such as Double Star days. So, keep the Starbucks runs coming, and make sure you get your Stars.