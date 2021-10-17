Starbucks Is Offering Triple Stars For The Second Time Ever During Star Days

Starbucks is giving you more to celebrate this spooky season, and it’s the perfect fall treat. There are no tricks from the Seattle-based coffee company this Halloween because Starbucks is bringing back its Star Days, and it’s a week-long celebration. During the fête, you’ll have the chance to score triple stars for the second time in Starbucks history. Get ready to grab your go-to sips because Starbucks Star Days for October 2021 offers so many opportunities to rack up the Stars.

Starbucks announced its Star Days is coming back starting on Monday, Oct. 18, and you’ll have five days to grab the deals. The fan-favorite celebration that honors Starbucks Rewards members with exclusive offers will help you build your Star balance, so you can score freebies fast. Participating in the celebration is easy. You can score the day’s deal in-person when you pay with a registered Starbucks Rewards Card or place a pickup order using pay ahead through the Starbucks app.

If you haven’t signed up for Starbucks Rewards yet, you can still join just in time for Star days. To sign up, go to the Starbucks Rewards page online or download the Starbucks app. Once there, enter your name and email address, and complete the prompts. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be well on your way to scoring Stars, which you can redeem for free food, drinks, and merchandise through the app. If you’re new to Starbucks Rewards, you can join at any point to score the bonus offer that day.

Each day during Starbucks Star Days offers something different, so you’ll want to mark your calendar and schedule your coffee runs.

Monday, Oct. 18:

On the first day of Star Days, you can order any grande or larger fall sip, like a Pumpkin Spice Latte or the new Apple Crisp Macchiato, and get 25 bonus stars loaded into your account.

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

On Tuesday, you’ll receive 50 Bonus Stars if you load $10 or more onto your registered Starbucks Rewards Card. You can load money onto your card through the app or in person.

Wednesday, Oct. 20:

The mid-week offer is a special half-off deal. Order your favorite drink in a grande or larger, and you’ll get half off your second drink of equal or lesser value in the order.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

Thursday is Triple Star Day, marking the second year Starbucks has given customers the chance to earn three times the Stars on their orders at participating stores. Almost every item is eligible for Triple Stars except for alcohol purchases, Starbucks Cards, and card reloads.

Friday, Oct. 22:

The final day is the Fri-Yay Celebration. When you head to a practicing store and spend $10 or more, you’ll get 50 Bonus Stars.

With so many ways to get Bonus Stars, you’ll want to make a daily Starbucks run to take advantage. Before heading to a café to get Starbucks’ Star Days offers, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.